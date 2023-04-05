Jet Linx Adds Five New Stellar Properties to Its Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program

Historic & Innovative Resorts Join the Leading Private Aviation Company's Exclusive Hotel Partner Portfolio

OMAHA, Neb., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership services through its 21 locations nationwide, today announced the addition of five new luxury properties to its Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program. This industry-first program provides Jet Linx Jet Card Members and Aircraft Owners unparalleled access to the world's finest hotels, resorts and spas with exclusive benefits, such as preferred rates, complimentary upgrades and other special amenities, as well as a dedicated Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Concierge team that ensures a seamless, complimentary booking experience for Jet Linx clients.

The Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program's new partners include Ambiente, an innovative landscape hotel in Sedona, Arizona; the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria, an historic seaside hotel in the Gulf of Naples, Italy; and The Ranch, the acclaimed fitness, health and wellness retreat offering results-oriented programs at three locations worldwide. The famed Ranch Malibu in California, The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi, and opening later this fall, The Ranch Hudson Valley, will also all be joining the Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program.

"These stunning properties exemplify ultra-luxury service, offer world-class amenities, and provide exceptional experiences in truly unique settings, like Jet Linx," said Christof Pignet, Jet Linx Vice President of Client Experience. "It is an honor and privilege to welcome all aboard our Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program and we are looking forward to finding ways to surprise and delight our mutual clients, together."

At Ambiente, elegant accommodations in a nature-focused setting provide guests with a scenic escape overlooking three acres of exquisite, red-rocked Sedona and the Coconino National Forest. Forty cube-shaped guest 'atriums' provide lush amenities including floor-to-ceiling bronze-tinted glass, producing a striking effect at sunset. A private trailhead delivers 200 miles of biking and hiking paths, plus a poolside farm-to-table restaurant and three-room spa enhance and amplify this new, nature-based escape.

The Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria remains one of Italy's most well-appointed and historic hotels with scenic views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples. Jet Linx clients can enjoy its more than 90 elegant guest rooms with period furnishings such as marble countertops and canopy beds, plus luxe amenities like a five-acre private garden and citrus orchard, outdoor swimming pool, boutique spa, fitness center and children's playground. The exceptionally well-located hotel also offers easy access to Capri, the Amalfi Coast, archeological sites at Pompeii and Ischia.

The Ranch, now offering three destinations, remains home to a well-respected, results-oriented fitness and wellness program, with stays limited to a maximum 25 guests per session. The Ranch Malibu, long favored by luminaries and executives, provides secluded wellness experiences in the backdrop of the Santa Monica Mountains. The Ranch Italy features a daily schedule that mirrors The Ranch Malibu's signature no-options program but comes nuzzled in one of Italy's richest naturalistic areas and is based out of the celebrated medical resort, Palazzo Fiuggi. The Ranch Hudson Valley, set to open in late 2023, will reside at the historic Table Rock Estate, only 45 minutes from New York City, and will deliver the same characteristic active daily regimens. Reservations for the Ranch Hudson Valley are expected to open in late summer.

The ever-expanding and ultra-exclusive Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program, which Jet Linx initially launched in 2020 with 50 hotels in more than 10 countries worldwide, currently encompasses 85 luxury properties in 20 countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Turkey, Greece, Thailand, Switzerland and more.

"The continued growth of the Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program comes as part of our Five-Star promise to our Jet Card Members and Aircraft Owners," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "Refining and improving offerings and experiences beyond the tarmac comes as part of the elevated experience that Jet Linx provides, and our plane-to-pillow hotel program remains completely unique within the private aviation industry."

For more information on Jet Linx, the Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program and the Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel program, please visit www.jetlinx.com or contact a local Jet Linx Base.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, private jet management, and Acquisitions & Sales support — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

