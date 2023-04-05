Sun Life U.S. appoints Miles Varn, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. today announced that Miles Varn, M.D., has been named chief medical officer (CMO), a newly created position, as it expands further into the health space with benefits that help people access the care they need. Dr. Varn will play a critical role in the growth of clinical strategies for Sun Lifes U.S.' clients, in order to improve health outcomes.

Dr. Miles Varn, new CMO of Sun Life U.S. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Varn is also head of PinnacleCare, the care navigation company Sun Life acquired in 2021, which provides personal care advisors to help people access the right diagnoses, doctors and treatments for their specific medical needs.

"Miles has dedicated his career as a practicing emergency medicine physician and at PinnacleCare to helping people get the best care possible, and I am pleased to appoint him as our chief medical officer for Sun Life U.S.," said Dan Fishbein M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "Our goal is to help people access the care and benefits they need. By enhancing the clinical focus of the benefits and services we offer, Sun Life will increasingly serve as a key connector in the healthcare ecosystem to help produce better health outcomes. Miles' expertise will guide our skilled team of healthcare professionals across our business as we continue to develop health-related services and solutions for our clients."

Dr. Varn spent 15 years as an emergency medicine physician at Inova, an innovative healthcare system located in Northern Virginia, where he received the Service Excellence Legend Award for extraordinary patient care. In 2005 he joined PinnacleCare, a healthcare navigation and medical intelligence company, and served as CMO and then CEO. During that time, Dr. Varn and his health advisory teams built extensive networks with top centers of excellence for specific medical conditions and physicians to provide evidence-based treatment options for members.

"During my more than 30 years as a doctor, I have seen firsthand the challenges people face when trying to navigate the complex U.S. healthcare system on their own," said Dr. Varn. "We want to take the medical homework off their plates, and let members focus on healing. I look forward to working with Sun Life's experienced team of clinical professionals to help our members get the care they need, when they need it."

As CMO, Dr. Varn will provide clinical leadership to the approximately 120 health professionals across Sun Life's U.S. business. He will create a new clinical council designed to coordinate clinical approaches and best practices, and provide insight into products, policies, and initiatives to address the most pressing healthcare issues facing members.

Dr. Varn is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians and American Academy of Family Physicians. He earned his Medical Degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

On Thursday, April 6, Dr. Varn will participate in a webinar panel discussion led by Dan Fishbein exploring healthcare access challenges in the U.S., implications for clients, and actions Sun Life is taking to help. Other panel members include Jen Collier, president, Sun Life U.S. Health and Risk Solutions; David Healy, president, Sun Life U.S. Group Benefits; and Steve Pollock, president, DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.33 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life U.S. and affiliated companies in asset management employ approximately 8,000 people in the U.S. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

