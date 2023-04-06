Husqvarna Group Launches Battery MADSAW Dielectric Pole Saw Offering Unprecedented Versatility.

New MADSAW is First and Only Battery-Powered Dielectric Pole Saw to Meet OSHA Standard 1910.269

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna is reaching new heights of safety and versatility for utility workers and tree care professionals with the launch of its all-new 525iDEPS MADSAW dielectric pole saw. Designed to assist operator safety during use around live wires and bring new levels of versatility, the 525iDEPS is the first and only dielectric battery-powered pole saw individually tested to meet OSHA standard 1910.269.

"The 525iDEPS is an incredibly versatile purpose-built tool in an ultra-compact package," said Carlos Haddad, Vice President of North America, Professional Products at Husqvarna Group. "No other saw on the market delivers the same performance and versatility as the 525iDEPS MADSAW."

Minimum approach distances (MAD) are the closest distance a qualified employee may approach an energized conductor or object by OSHA standards. The Husqvarna MADSAW directly addresses this standard and enables operators to get the job done efficiently. Its non-conductive, lightweight fiberglass shaft ensures ample reach while maintaining safe distances.

The 525iDEPS offers precision and performance aloft in a bucket or in tree or from the ground. Interchangeable shaft lengths at either 9' or 12.5' help operators access hard-to-reach areas, minimizing repositioning and climbing aloft. The dielectric midsection can quickly disconnect from the cutting head and powerhead for convenient and easy storage in the truck and the shop. Removable segments and toolless couplers also make servicing and replacement a snap.

The quiet and powerful brushless motor of the battery-powered 525iDEPS coupled with a Husqvarna X-Cut chain on a 12-inch bar enables high, double-sided cutting capacity, balanced operation and optimal performance. Whether operating on the ground, in a fixed position aloft, or in lift-bucket, users of 525iDEPS can depend on a quality cut and peace of mind. And when the job is over, the MADSAW is easily stowed for transport and storage.

The 525iDEPS MADSAW is available at local dealers and online. For users who already own Husqvarna's ground-breaking gas-powered MADSAW, but want to make the switch to battery, the new 525i powerhead will be sold separately for easy adoption. To learn more about the MADSAW and the entire lineup of Husqvarna professional solutions and sales, service and support options, visit Husqvarna.com .

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries.

