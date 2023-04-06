Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. Welcomes Yiorgos Polizos as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

BREA, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. ("LSO"), a leading contract manufacturer and provider of comprehensive outsourcing solutions to medical device and life science companies, is excited to announce the appointment of Yiorgos Polizos as the company's new Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Yiorgos brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to LSO, having held various leadership roles across multiple industry segments.

Yiorgos Polizos, Vice President of Sales & Marketing (PRNewswire)

With a background in both the clinical and commercial sectors, Yiorgos is well-positioned to drive growth and innovation within LSO's service offerings, which are designed to accelerate time to market and reduce costs. LSO's integrated solutions include assembly, kitting, packaging, and quick-turn sterilization under one roof, along with access to pre-validated packaging solutions and validation services.

Yiorgos began his career in the inpatient cardiovascular sector, overseeing clinical care and operations across non-invasive cardiology, and later expanding into invasive roles in the cath lab and electrophysiology. A published author and research director, Yiorgos remains an active reviewer for the American Journal of Cardiology.

Transitioning into the commercial sector, Yiorgos held leadership positions with blue-chip companies such as Medtronic and Boston Scientific before leading Cardiomed, a cardiac start up to a successful exit. Following the Cardiomed acquisition, Yiorgos served 3 years as the Corporate Accounts Director at Smiths Medical, before becoming the VP of Sales at Ivera Medical. Under his leadership, Ivera enjoyed unprecedented success, leading to its acquisition by 3M where Yiorgos continued to serve as the VP of sales. Most recently, Yiorgos held the position of Global Sales Director at Integer, where he gained valuable insights into the supply chain, operations, and commercialization.

Yiorgos holds a Bachelor's of Science in Exercise Science with an emphasis in Cardiovascular Physiology and an Executive MBA in Healthcare Economics, Policy, and Politics from the Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yiorgos Polizos to the LSO team," said John Nino, CEO of Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. "Yiorgos' extensive experience and proven track record in the medical device and biotechnology sectors make him an invaluable asset to our organization. We look forward to his leadership and the positive impact he will have on our sales and marketing efforts."

Life Science Outsourcing is an FDA-registered and ISO 13485-certified, performance-driven Contract Manufacturing Organization focused on assembly, packaging, sterilization, and diagnostics (wet reagent packaging). Our unique business model emphasizes in-house, end-to-end process and service offerings, coupled with deep regulatory knowledge. This provides the agility and flexibility necessary to accelerate go-to-market launches, while standardizing supply chain and mitigating risk.

