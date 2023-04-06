PLAYA BOWLS CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF ITS NEW MANGO BASE WITH TWO NEWLY CREATED BOWLS

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Debuts Playa Mango Along with the Goldie Mango and Mango Mama Bowls and Other Spring Specials

BELMAR, N.J., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in bowls such as acai and pitaya, oatmeal, chia, smoothies, juices, cold brew and more, is celebrating the launch of its newest and juiciest base yet, Playa Mango. Starting April 5th, guests can add the Playa Mango base to any bowl or try the new mango-based Spring specials available at participating Playa Bowls' shops nationwide. Limited-time bowls include the Goldie Mango, topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberry and Nutella or the Mango Mama made with a blend of Playa Mango, Playa Pitaya and chia pudding base topped with blueberry flax granola, mango, banana, coconut flakes and almond butter.

Playa Mango is made from fresh, sweet mangos, giving guests more tropical options to choose from. Plus, Playa rewards members will be able to enjoy the Goldie Mango or Mango Mama Bowl for just $10 between April 10 and April 30. This sweet offer will be available for rewards members to redeem one time per week from April 10th through the end of the month! Rewards members have various ways to order and receive their offers, including in shop, online, or through Playa Bowls' mobile app. Not a Playa Bowls rewards member? Download the Playa Bowls App and sign up today!

"We're always looking for ways to innovate and bring new flavors to the menu, so we're excited to expand our line of proprietary bases with Playa Mango," said Abby Taylor, Co-Founder and CMO of Playa Bowls. "Guests can taste the flavors of mango through our two new spring specials, Goldie Mango and Mango Mama, or simply add the Playa Mango base to any bowl!"

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate the delicious, refreshing, healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, California, and Hawaii. At each beach, the duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat and came home wanting more. The pair set up a blender and a folding table on the boardwalk in their hometown of Belmar, and Playa Bowls was born. Eight years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit bowls with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has 175+ shops systemwide, operating in 20 states, with plans to continue to expand its domestic footprint across the U.S. and globally.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit playabowls.com/franchise. Images can be found here.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and coffee made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 175 shops nationwide that operate in 20 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30 and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

