Retention.com Reaches Milestone $1MM Revenue Week Amid Explosive Agency Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retention.com, the industry leader in customer recapture marketing for DTC eCommerce businesses, passed a significant growth milestone in March 2023, reporting first-ever $1MM revenue week.

The segment is growing 50% month over month, pushing forward the expectation of reaching billion-dollar status by EOY.

This achievement comes on the heels of a new agency partnership model and a successful SHOPTALK conference in Las Vegas, NV.

"With any agency program - it's critical to consider how we and our solutions can support the needs of our partners," said Alexander Lazoff, VP of Partnerships. "Retention.com's technology solves multiple large gaps in email and paid social strategy that only surfaced within recent years. My agency partners have been waiting for a product like this that so quickly bridges the gap and produces the ROI their brand customers need to thrive in these tough times," he added.

The launch of Retention.com's agency partnership efforts initiated a new phase of hyper-growth, and is already contributing to 15% of the total sales pipeline in just two months. The segment is growing 50% month over month, driving revenues faster than expected and pushing forward the expectation of reaching a billion-dollar valuation by EOY.

"SHOPTALK was a pivotal trade show for us this year," said Mike Yebio, VP of Sales. "We went from being a somewhat unknown brand to a sought-out, must-visit property. The interest was simply astounding," he added. "Word is getting out. Once brands hear success stories like Dr. Squatch's $1MM, 50x ROI BFCM season , it's not a question of if, but when."

Retention.com continues its road tour throughout 2023, traveling to cities including Austin, Toronto, Vancouver, LA, San Diego, New York, Denver, Charleston, Miami, Salt Lake City, and more.

This continues Retention.com's acceleration into the Shopify ecosystem, aligning GTM strategies with the likes of Yotpo with Yotpo on the Road; Recharge with ChargeX; The Lead in NYC; E-Commerce Heavyweights like SaaSBack, Triple Whale, and Parker; the continuation of the GROW and Geekout conferences; and so much more.

About Retention.com: Retention.com's cutting-edge technology helps DTC eCommerce businesses grow by unlocking new, high-intent customer cohorts. We help Shopify businesses identify abandoned-cart and browse-abandonment shoppers and convert them into loyal customers by leveraging existing marketing and automation flows, which can 10x abandonment revenue alone. Learn more: Retention.com .

