GWALTNEY® DONATES $50,000 TO ROC SOLID FOUNDATION TO HELP PLAY DEFEAT CANCER

Smithfield Foods' Brand Continues Support for Sixth Consecutive Year Focusing on Organization's Playsets and Ready Bag Initiatives

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Gwaltney® and Roc Solid Foundation have partnered to support the mission of bringing hope to kids fighting cancer. Smithfield Foods and the Gwaltney brand continue their dedication to supporting local communities by providing a $50,000 donation toward several Roc Solid Foundation initiatives.

As a part of the brand's "Building On Hope" campaign from April through July, Gwaltney will provide "Play It Forward" playsets to families throughout the southeast. Additionally, to support the organization, a portion of the donation will support initiatives to be announced at Roc Solid's annual fundraising gala.

Throughout the partnership Gwaltney has provided playsets to 13 children from Florida to Virginia. The brand also contributed more than 280 Ready Bags, which include everything that a family might need for an unexpected hospital stay including toiletries, a blanket, a journal, a tablet and more, to communities in the southeast.

"For six years, the Gwaltney brand has proudly partnered with Roc Solid Foundation to help bring hope to kids facing cancer throughout the southeast," said Chris Braselton, brand manager for Gwaltney at Smithfield Foods. "The initiatives we've supported have made a positive impact in the communities we serve, and we're honored to be a part of these programs."

Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Chesapeake, Va., has impacted thousands of families since its inception in 2009. It focuses on the power of play for kids diagnosed with pediatric cancer by surprising them with brand-new backyard playsets and "Ready Bags," which are distributed through partnerships with children's hospitals across the country.

"Over the last few years, we've seen the need to pivot in the way we love and serve families facing cancer, and Gwaltney has always stepped up to the challenge," said Roc Solid Foundation's Chief Play Officer Eric Newman. "This year is no different. Gwaltney's support continues to allow us to bring hope to families all over with playsets and Ready Bags for those in immediate times of need."

For more information about the partnership or to follow Gwaltney Building On Hope, find the brand on Facebook or visit Gwaltneyfoods.com.

About Gwaltney

Founded in 1870 by P.D. Gwaltney in Smithfield, Va., Gwaltney has made the promise to create delicious and affordable food. With a variety of bacon, hot dogs, lunchmeats and sausage, this dedication proves why Gwaltney Great Dogs are America's number one chicken franks and Gwaltney Great Bologna is America's number one chicken bologna. For more information and family recipes, visit www.GwaltneyFoods.com or follow us on Facebook. Gwaltney is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Roc Solid Foundation

Roc Solid Foundation builds hope for kids fighting cancer nationwide through the power of play. The organization distributes Ready Bags to families just after they hear the devastating news that their child has cancer, and then provides backyard playsets so kids have a safe place to play during treatment. Roc Solid currently partners with 85 children's hospitals to distribute Ready Bags, and playsets have been provided to thousands of kids fighting cancer in almost every state across the U.S. For more info, visit www.rocsolidfoundation.org.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Gwaltney logo (PRNewswire)

Smithfield Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Roc Solid Foundation Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.