Stormchaser, Josh Morgerman, will Bring Viewers to the Edge of their Seats in New Series, "Mission: Hurricane" on TMB's WeatherSpy

Morgerman will take viewers inside the world's most dangerous and destructive hurricanes

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the leading community driven entertainment company, today announced the premiere of "Mission: Hurricane", a new original series that follows Josh Morgerman (aka "iCyclone") on a wild ride into the world's most dangerous storms. "Mission: Hurricane" will air on TMB's WeatherSpy FAST channel – a hub for unbelievable weather, wild-life, outdoor recreation and drone footage. The series premieres on April 9.

In his 30 years chasing hurricanes, Morgerman has been battered, bruised, roughed up, stranded for days and even presumed dead. As the host of "Mission: Hurricane," he combines his knowledge, experience, and harrowing storm footage to give you a front-row look at the most devastating hurricanes in recent history–promising viewers an edge-of-your-seat WeatherSpy experience.

"I've been a thoroughly addicted stormchaser my entire adult life. I'm admittedly excessive about it, and I have a near-100-percent success rate penetrating the most powerful storms in all four hemispheres of the planet," said Morgerman. "In Mission: Hurricane, I take you into my world–and right into the jaws of these violent cyclones. If you've never been in a hurricane– get ready."

WeatherSpy reaches millions of viewers across the world's top streaming platforms including Samsung TV Plus, LG, Vizio, and XUMO. New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 7 PM ET. Follow WeatherSpy on social media for all the latest news and updates about this series.

