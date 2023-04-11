Kavalan Wins at Icons of Whisky, WWA 2023

TAIPEI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has clinched the global award "Bartender of the Year" at the prestigious Icons of Whisky's 2023 awards for Kavalan Whisky Bar's James Lin.

James Lin of Kavalan Whisky Bar, the winner of “Bartender of the Year” (PRNewswire)

Taiwan's premier distillery also won Distiller of the Year and Bar of the Year – Highly Commended in the "Rest of the World" category.

Kavalan also retained its crown for "Best Taiwanese Single Cask Single Malt" and "Best Taiwanese Single Malt" for the third year in a row this time for Kavalan Solist Port and Kavalan King Car Conductor.

About James Lin

Lin gained his apprenticeship under Mr. Hidetsugu Ueno (Bar High Five founder), Nick Wu (Bar Mood Taipei founder) and bar leader Tony Lin (Testing Room by Draft Land R&D and head bartender). At Lazy Point bar he was ranked fourth in the 2018 Bacardí Legacy.

James Lin, winner of the global award “Bartender of the Year” holds the trophy. (PRNewswire)

About Kavalan Whisky Bar

Inaugurated in 2019, Kavalan Whisky Bar is located in central Taipei and designed as a speakeasy to provide a multi-sensory experience that tells the Kavalan story. The bar serves a full range of Kavalan expressions, limited editions, as well as classic and specialty cocktails exclusively made with Kavalan whisky and gin.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 700 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

