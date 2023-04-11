Trolli commemorates nationwide availability of new gummi candy, Sour Duo Crawlers, by putting them up for 'adoption' and supporting real adoptions of unexpected shelter pets

Trolli® Takes Over National Pet Day with an Unexpected Invitation to “Adopt” a Sour Duo Crawler ™ (PRNewswire)

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Check social media today – AKA #NationalPetDay – and you'll be reminded there is no more dynamic duo than a person and their pet. Or there wasn't, until Trolli took "duos" to the next level with their new Sour Duo Crawlers.

To celebrate these delicious Crawlers™ with unexpected flavor and texture combos being available nationwide by National Pet Day, Trolli is embracing their fans' love for unexpected pets – lizards, ducks, bunnies, goats and…of course, sour gummi worms.

Trolli invites fans to push the boundaries of a traditional human/pet duo by applying to "adopt" a Sour Duo Crawler. From now until National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (April 30), Crawler-lovers can take just three easy steps to get their new bestie:

Step 1: Visit Visit AdoptSourDuoCrawlers.com to submit your "application" – no purchase necessary – and keep an eye on your email this month to find out if it has been "approved."

Step 2: If approved*, you'll receive a super official certificate of adoption and a personalized shipment of Trolli Sour Duo Crawlers in the mail.

Step 3: You can pick out your new other half, name it and love it. Snuggle the soft side, take the gummi side for a crawl or soak up the thrill that is finding your new DUO in a pack of Crawlers.

And that's not all. Trolli is helping support the real adoption of unexpected shelter pets across the country through a new grant they created with the nonprofit group, The Petfinder Foundation: the Trolli Dynamic Duo Grant.**

"Our partnership with Trolli is an exciting opportunity to help unexpected shelter pets find forever homes," said Toni Morgan, Executive Director of The Petfinder Foundation. "While dogs and cats make for wonderful companions, there are plenty of other animals that fly, waddle or swim looking to be adopted, which most people don't realize. Designing the Trolli Dynamic Duo Grant to bring awareness to less conventional adoptable pets and help offset costs of adopting hundreds of them will make a notable difference."

While both the Adopt A Sour Duo Crawler and Trolli Dynamic Duo Grant programs end on April 30, Trolli's new Sour Duo Crawlers are now available at retailers nationwide year-round. With one soft, airy side and one chewy, gummi side, these dual textured sour gummi worms deliver an awesome multisensory experience. Each pack features three delicious sour tropical flavor combinations: Mango Pineapple, Citrus Watermelon and Strawberry Guava.

"We're always looking to push the boundaries of what is expected from a gummy brand, and we're thrilled to celebrate our new Sour Duo Crawlers by shining our neon light on unexpected duos," said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing for Trolli. "Our fans obsess over unique human/pet duos from ducks to #petrocks on social, so we hope they enjoy 'adopting' our Crawlers and feel proud of the real impact Trolli is making by helping often overlooked animals find homes."

To help adoptable pets find their forever homes, visit Petfinderfoundation.com.

To stay connected to everything Trolli, follow us on social media at @itsTrolli on TikTok and @Trolli_USA on Twitter and Instagram and hashtag #ItsTrolli.

Happy National Pet Day!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Promotion runs 4/11/23 at 12:01 AM EST to 4/30/23 at 11:59 PM EST. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC who are 18+ or age of majority in state of residence, whichever older, as of entry. To enter, visit www.adoptsourduocrawlers.com & complete entry form. 500 Prizes: ARV of each: $5.97. Odds depend on # of elig. entries. Rules at www.adoptsourduocrawlers.com/rules. Sponsor: Ferrara Candy Co., 404 W Harrison St., #650, Chicago, IL 60607.

** The Trolli Dynamic Duo Grant will help offset adoption fees for at least 300 pets nationwide via The Petfinder Foundation. Up to 100 adoption fees will be completely covered by Trolli's contribution and at least 200 adoption fees will be reduced by Trolli's contribution.

Trolli® Takes Over National Pet Day with an Unexpected Invitation to “Adopt” a Sour Duo Crawler ™ (PRNewswire)

About Ferrara:

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 2,400 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of more than 25 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

About The Petfinder Foundation:

The Petfinder Foundation assists the 10,000+ animal shelters and rescue groups that post their adoptable pets on Petfinder.com. A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the Petfinder Foundation helps adoption organizations keep the pets in their care happy, healthy, and ready for their forever homes. Since its founding in 2003, the Petfinder Foundation has given more than $25 million in cash and product grants to shelters and rescue groups in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Media Contact:

Shelby Roland

Shelby.Roland@ferrarausa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ferrara