ATA Statement on EPA's Greenhouse Gas Emission Proposals for Heavy-Duty Trucks

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed Phase 3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Engines and Vehicles rule:

"The trucking industry starts at 'yes.' We share the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving fuel efficiency and believe any regulation must be practical, achievable, and based on sound science. Our members have a long history of adopting the cleanest emissions technology on the road today and are making the necessary investments to support a decarbonized future.

"While these standards are directed at manufacturers, it is fleets – the customers and end-users of this equipment – who will ultimately determine their level of success. The Phase 3 standards must take into account the complex challenges and operating conditions facing motor carriers as we manage the transition to a zero-emission future while simultaneously moving more than 72 percent of the economy's freight.

"As we review the proposed rule, ATA will remain engaged in the regulatory process to ensure the agency arrives at a regulation that has realistic equipment adoption timelines, is technologically feasible, and will not cause additional inflationary pressures if finalized."

Spear also addressed the agency's decision to reopen its Phase 2 regulation that was finalized in 2016:

"We are extremely disappointed that EPA has chosen to reopen the Phase 2 regulation, which had been set for years. To make the plans and investments necessary for a successful transition, our industry needs regulatory certainty — not whimsical changes of mind from year to year.

"Our industry has always found ways to partner with EPA on regulations that are tough but achievable. If EPA wants us to remain a willing participant, their going back and changing what was already agreed upon is not how to do it."

