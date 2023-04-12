EMPLOYEE VACATION GIVEAWAYS AT INSTANT BRANDS CONTINUE TO REWARD AND INSPIRE

Ongoing investment in workforce recognizes exemplary plant, distribution center employees

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands, maker of consumer favorites like Instant Pot®, Corelle®, Pyrex® and more, offers a compelling employee rewards program to recognize its U.S.-based plant and distribution center employees' commitment. As part of Instant Brands' continuing investment in its workforce, the company awarded another five deserving employees with an all-expense paid vacation for two.

"We are proud of all our qualifying employees and their commitment, each and every day, to our 'One Team' mindset," said Ben Gadbois, President and CEO of Instant Brands. "It's what enables us to continue to meet consumer demand for new, innovative products and deliver on our sustainability goals. Our employee rewards program is a tangible way to recognize our team's outstanding contributions."

The five winners of the most recent vacation rewards drawings represent each of Instant Brands' five U.S.-based manufacturing and distribution centers:

Mike Clous , Mold Chrome Plater, Charleroi, Pa. , 13 years of service ( Finleyville resident)

Vladimir Dvirnik, Senior Equipment Operator, Riverside, Calif. , nine years of service ( Hemet resident)

Brian Ostrander , Hub Operator, Corning, N.Y. , 14 years of service (Elmira resident)

David Rosenberry , Forklift Operator, Greencastle, Pa. , eight years of service ( Needmore resident)

Thomas Wyllie , Equipment Operator, Byhalia, Miss. , two years of service ( Cordova resident)

These vacation rewards drawings are for the best attendance records from July 1 – Dec. 31, 2022. The winning employees can apply their vacation rewards to travel to any location around the world. Approximately 10 percent of Instant Brands' U.S.-based plant and distribution center workforce qualified for the second drawings.

Winners shared that they plan to travel to destinations ranging from Italy and Hawaii to Disney World with their family. Others are still contemplating where they might travel and who they might bring on their getaway.

Within the past nine months, Instant Brands has awarded 10 employees with all-expense paid vacation getaways. In summer 2022, Instant Brands held its first series of vacation rewards drawings, specific to the best attendance records from March 7 through June 30, 2022. More than 15 percent of Instant Brands' U.S.-based plant and distribution center workforce qualified for the first drawings. And as part of the company's 2021 recognition program, Instant Brands gave five employees a new 2022 Jeep Compass.

To learn more about employment opportunities, visit Careers – Instant Brands.

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions®. With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

