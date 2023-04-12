GigaStar Launches Its Next Gen Funding Experience for YouTube Creators

GigaStar's unique revenue sharing model empowers YouTube Creators to monetize future revenue, partner with Fans, and transform Fans into an army of promoters.

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar , a startup bringing Creators and Fans together as partners, announced that its next-generation marketplace launched on April 6th in beta, offering YouTube Creators streamlined access to Fan funding, innovative Fan engagement, and potential long-term royalties.

Through Regulation Crowdfunding, YouTube Creators can list a revenue share offering to Fans on GigaStar Market. Creators can offer Fans a percentage of their YouTube channel's potential future revenue, in addition to special perks, transforming thousands of their Fans into strategic investors. Investors should familiarize themselves with the risks of loss, including liquidity risks, and the potential loss of their investment.

By leveraging blockchain technology, GigaStar has streamlined a traditionally complex process whereby YouTube Creators can monetize their future revenue through revenue share securities, which are digitally represented by Channel Revenue Tokens (CRTs).

"We're empowering a new generation of Creator Economy entrepreneurs to engage Fans as active participants in their journey," said GigaStar CEO, Hazem Dawani. "We are thrilled to validate the market demand and prove the hypothesis of our business model; Fans are eager to invest in Creators and share their success."

GigaStar is the parent company of GigaStar Market, a recently approved member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and registered as a Funding Portal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This news arrives on the heels of GigaStar's March announcement of a $4.8 million seed round which included DV Crypto VC, Tomsic Holdings, Nameless Ventures, and Belvedere Strategic Capital.

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by bringing YouTube Creators and Fans together as partners in revenue sharing securities. Fans can invest in YouTube Creators to support their channel's future, unlock special perks, and share in the Creator's journey. GigaStar leverages blockchain technology to give Creators streamlined access to funding, a new way to innovate Fan engagement, and the potential to bolster channel growth by transforming thousands of their fans into an army of promoters. Learn more at https://gigastar.io and join the GigaStar Discord at https://discord.gg/gigastar .

Creator Networks, Inc.(dba GigaStar). GigaStar is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market), an SEC registered funding portal member of FINRA, and GigaStar Technologies LLC, offering blockchain and smart contract solutions via GigaStar Portfolio.

Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk, including the risk of loss of your entire investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

