Patty Arvielo and Sonia Guzman Are The Faces Of Change In Latina Business Leadership In America

MIAMI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Life, Inc., a natural health and beauty holding Company focused on the Hispanic market, celebrates its addition of Latina business mogul and one of the nation's top woman leaders, Patty Arvielo, as investor, mentor and new member of the Board of Directors.

Known mostly for her rise to success as the Co-Founder of what is now the largest Latina-owned private mortgage company in the U.S., New American Funding, Arvielo has received a number of awards including being ignited into the Forbes 50 Over 50 2022 list. She actively sits on the Board of various organizations that focus directly on the economic impact of Hispanics, and has historically supported Latina-founded companies, most recently becoming Partner and Chairwoman of the well-established Latina digital community and platform, #WEALLGROW.

For the founder of Carson Life, Sonia Guzman who created the company to serve the unique cultural needs of Hispanics in the beauty and wellness category, Arvielo's addition to the company is a Company defining moment. "Patty is the ultimate Latina Entrepreneur role model. She is a self-made business Pioneer and I'm so inspired by her story. One of her missions is to empower other Latina entrepreneurs like me to follow their dreams. She has done an amazing job in leading the way and helping to shape a brighter future for all of us." Guzman said.

In 2013, Guzman founded Carson Life Inc. and introduced over 50 products for hair, beauty, health, and sports nutrition uniquely customized for the Hispanic community. Driven by the excitement of bringing a bold idea to life, Guzman uses her 15-plus years of sales and marketing experience in Fortune 500 companies to spearhead a new movement in beauty and nutrition. Today the Company owns two brands under its umbrella, Carson Life and Eva+Avo, and you can find its products in over 9,000 retail stores in some of the biggest retails chains across the US and Puerto Rico and also online.

Ensuring success in these new retail partners required venture capital, a hurdle that continues to be one of the hardest to overcome for Latina founders, especially with only 0.4% of all available funding in venture capital in the United States going towards this demographic. Despite efforts to drive more attention to the funding gap, the numbers are declining in funding for women in the US going from 2% of total venture capital in 2021 to 1.9% in 2022, a statistic Guzman wants Latinas not to be discouraged by. There are very few Latina CPG founders that have ever raised more than $10M from venture capital in the United States and Guzman is at the top of that list. Leaders like Patty Arvielo are opening the doors for Latinas to thrive and succeed. Arvielo is helping to change the statistics in America by supporting and investing in other Latina businesses.

"Investing into Carson Life and Sonia Guzman, gives me the opportunity to follow my mission of uplifting and supporting Latinas! I am a big believer in entrepreneurship but often times that journey can be very lonely, even more lonely as a Latina Founder, I want to make sure I am looked at as a Trusted Mentor so that others don't feel alone in their entrepreneurial journeys. I'm excited to be a part of Sonia's Journey, she is so impressive and I am excited to watch her grow her empire!" Arvielo said.

Together Arvielo and Guzman become one of the only self-made Latina duos in beauty to break the venture capital and retail records. The Company will use this investment and mentorship from Arvielo to support the growing demand and expansion of Carson Life's brands products.

Carson Life, Inc. is holding Company for natural health and beauty products focused on the Hispanic market. The Company currently holds two brands under its umbrella: Carson Life and Eva+Avo. Carson Life's products include offerings in the hair care, weight loss, skin care, vitamins and rejuvenation categories. The Carson Life brand offers high quality products with natural ingredients at affordable prices. Eva+Avo is an eco-friendly and sustainable hair care and body care made of natural ingredients like avocado, rosemary, cacao, vitamins and mystic herbs.

Currently you can find the products in over 9,000 stores in retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens, HEB, Target, Giant Eagle and CVS in the USA and Puerto Rico. Also through Walmart.com, Target.com, Amazon and CarsonLife.com.

