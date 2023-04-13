COMPUTEX 2023 Keynote & Forum Registration is Open

Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO of NVIDIA, to be Keynote Speaker

TAIPEI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2023 will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 & Hall 2, from May 30 to June 2 with over 1,000 exhibitors from 17 countries using 3,000 booths, focusing on six major themes: high-performance computing, artificial intelligence application, next-gen connectivity, hyperreality, innovations and startups, and sustainability. In addition to the exhibition, COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum are the most popular events among industry professionals and media during the exhibition. These events will resume the physical format this year. 15 speakers from top international tech companies are invited to talk about key technology industry issues.

COMPUTEX 2023 will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 & Hall 2, from May 30 to June 2 (PRNewswire)

COMPUTEX 2023 Keynote to Reveal Global Key Technological Innovations

Technology is advancing at a tenfold speed. Advanced technologies such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and cloud applications are emerging. After experiencing chip shortages, various countries are increasing investment in semiconductors. Rapid technological innovation is a crucial topic for the world.

COMPUTEX 2023 Keynote, organized by TAITRA, invites international technology giants to join the discussion, including Jensen Huang, the Founder and CEO of NVIDIA. Huang was named Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 and received the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award from AAEOY in 2021. At NVIDIA's annual GTC conference in March 2023, he unveiled new products and partnerships that will accelerate the adoption of generative AI. He also announced cuLitho, a computational lithography library, that will help semiconductor foundries like TSMC manufacture next generation chips.

Other distinguished speakers include Alex Katouzian, SVP & GM, Mobile, Compute, XR (MCX), and Kedar Kondap, SVP and GM, Compute and Gaming from Qualcomm, Rafael Sotomayor, Executive VP and GM, Secure Connected Edge from NXP Semiconductors, Jason Chen, Chairman & CEO of Acer, and Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro. They will personally share the latest developments in global key technologies and how technology innovation can change the world.

COMPUTEX 2023 Forum Shares Empowering Technology to Link a New Future

The future society will evolve under the continuous drive of innovative technologies. COMPUTEX Forum offers four sessions exploring topics such as metaverse, advanced chip technology, advanced semiconductor application, and technological sustainability. International speakers from Ampere Computing, Arm, ASUS, Delta, Intel, KIOXIA, NVIDIA, NXP, SIEMENS, Solidigm, STMicroelectronics, Supermicro, Texas Instruments, and more are joining COMPUTEX Forum to discuss hot trends in the global technology industry.

In addition to COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum, Arm and TAITRA will jointly hold a keynote speech with Arm CEO Rene Haas on the stage in Taiwan. Event registration is available starting from April 11 on the TAITRA's official COMPUTEX website. For more details about the latest activities, please visit the TAITRA's COMPUTEX official website: https://www.computexaipei.com.tw/.

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the "Taiwan External Trade Development Council" and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The "Taiwan External Trade Development Council" (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the "Ministry of Economic Affairs" by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COMPUTEX