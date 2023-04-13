MIM Software Celebrates MTIC's First Total-Body PET/CT Scanner

The Melbourne Theronastic Innovation Centre, in partnership with Siemens Healthineers and MIM Software, will provide patients with access to a platform that will facilitate faster prognosis and personalized therapy using the world's most sensitive whole-body PET/CT scanner.

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, is proud to support the efforts of the Melbourne Theronastic Innovation Centre (MTIC) in Melbourne, Victoria as they launch the use of the Siemens Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT , one of the few such "all-organ" scanners in the world.

MIM Software partners with Melbourne Theronastic Innovation Centre (MTIC) in Melbourne, Victoria to launch all-organ PET/CT scanner for patient-specific precision medicine. MIM Encore® and MIM SurePlan™ MRT facilitate diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making, supporting MTIC's vision for cancer research innovation. (PRNewswire)

"MIM Software is proud to partner with MTIC to enable earlier detection of high-risk cancers."

With the implementation of this new technology, the MTIC will strive to provide patient-specific precision medicine based on detailed disease characteristics using a combination of advanced molecular imaging tools and selective genomic analysis. In this regard, MIM Software is excited to serve as the backbone for the enterprise's diagnostic and therapeutic decision pathway. The partnership will also empower MTIC's long-term vision of accelerating translational research and innovation in clinical practice to meet the ever-changing needs of cancer diagnosis and therapy.

MTIC will be supported by MIM Encore® and MIM SurePlan™ MRT at an enterprise level, facilitating AI-based tumor identification and segmentation using Contour ProtégéAI™ and voxel-based dosimetry for accurate analysis of the dosimetric impact throughout a patient's treatment regimen.

"We're proud to partner with MTIC to revolutionize cancer care. Our technology will enable earlier detection of high-risk cancers with a focus on personalized care," said Kanak Chatterjee, Vice President of International Business Development at MIM Software, Inc. "We're committed to supporting MTIC's mission to increase patient access to innovative solutions and improve their outcomes. I am confident that together with the indomitable team at MTIC, we will create game-changing approaches to meet the needs of cancer patients worldwide."

"With the 'all organ' dynamic imaging capability of the Siemens Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT, there has never been a greater opportunity or need for tools to capture the rich data intrinsic in real-time molecular biological processes," said Rod Hicks, Founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Medical Officer at MTIC." I can't imagine looking at these data without the powerful software provided by MIM and look forward to partnering with their fantastic team in further enhancing our ability to extract information that better informs patient care."

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3,500 centers worldwide.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, Cardiac Imaging, and Radiation Oncology.

To learn more, visit www.mimsoftware.com .

About MTIC

Being co-located with the Australian Prostate Centre[RH1], MTIC delivers advanced diagnostic services for patients with known or suspected cancers of the prostate, bladder, or kidney and access to clinical trials of novel diagnostic and therapeutic agents for these and other cancers.

Read more at www.mtic.net.au/advanced-diagnosis .

