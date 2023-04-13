Retro Fitness Continues to Expand Project LIFT Initiative with Grand Opening Events in Dallas, TX in April 2023

WEST PALM BEACH. Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Fitness, one of the fastest growing health club franchises, is thrilled to announce the continued expansion of their Project LIFT initiative with the grand opening of three health clubs in Dallas, TX this week. The initiative aims to open 500 health clubs in 50 Black and Brown communities across the country over the next five years, providing access to affordable exercise, health, and fitness options.

(PRNewsfoto/Retro Fitness) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to partner with James Collins on our Project LIFT initiative," said Andrew Alfano, Chief Executive Officer at Retro Fitness. "This investment is the largest development deal in the history of the company, more importantly, the grand opening events in Dallas will feature a variety of activities and promotions, including a live DJ, food, raffles, content, free classes, and membership discounts. The clubs will also offer state-of-the-art equipment, personal training, group fitness classes, and a supportive community to help members achieve their fitness goals."

"Retro Fitness' Project LIFT initiative is a game-changer for communities of color, providing access to affordable fitness facilities, and promoting healthier lifestyles," said James Collins, Managing Partner of Eastwood Capital Partners, LLC. "We are excited to bring Retro Fitness to Dallas and look forward to partnering with the community to improve the health and well-being of the residents."

Further supporting Retro Fitness' commitment to making a lasting impact on the communities in which they serve, a percentage of membership dues are donated to the local Chapter of United Way directly benefiting the members and their community for the life of the business. This commitment only amplifies the franchise's stance as a leader in the health club industry.

There will be Grand Opening celebrations at each of the three new locations from April 26th through April 28th, please see below for details:

Retro Fitness Dallas, 7989 Beltline Road 5:00pm-7:00pm

Retro Fitness Richardson, 1301 E. Beltline Road 5:00pm-7:00pm

Retro Fitness Garland, 3265 Broadway Boulevard, Suite 102 5:00pm-7:00pm

For more information on Retro Fitness locations near you and how to become an investor, please visit RetroFitness.com.

About Retro Fitness

For nearly 20 years, Retro Fitness has been providing members with a timeless approach to exercise, health, and fitness. With 200 health clubs open or in development, Retro Fitness is one of the fastest growing High Value-Low Price franchises in the United States. With a new executive leadership team led by former Starbucks Executive, Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness provides investors and franchisees with a full suite of services including real estate site selection, construction, world-class training, live in-club support, an in-house marketing agency, accounting services, a call center, and more, to deliver a turnkey club.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Retro Fitness