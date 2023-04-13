Self Esteem Brands Expands in Europe, Welcomes Manfred Mitterlehner of Mitterlehner Fitness as Newest Anytime Fitness Master Franchisee

Austria becomes latest country in the Anytime Fitness global footprint of franchise fitness clubs

WOODBURY, Minn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of a global portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands, has announced that Manfred Mitterlehner, the fitness and personal training operator of Austria-based Mitterlehner Fitness, has joined Anytime Fitness as its latest master franchisee.

Self Esteem Brands (PRNewswire)

"When we look at the places where our presence and brands can make a meaningful difference, Austria stands out," said Sander van den Born, executive vice president, international development, Self Esteem Brands. "With an active National Health Target policy that aligns with our company's values and purpose, we are proud to bring the Anytime Fitness brand to Austria and play an active role in helping its citizens' health and wellbeing."

With Austria, Self Esteem Brands will now have Anytime Fitness clubs operating in 40 countries and territories around the globe. Within the next 12 months, Mitterlehner will convert nine existing Mitterlehner Fitness Clubs across Austria to Anytime Fitness clubs, and will additionally open two new Anytime Fitness club locations in Vöcklamarkt and Andorf in autumn 2023.

Mittlerlehner Training will continue to operate its Mitterlehner Training Physio brand locations separately and independently.

"The Anytime Fitness brand will help us grow across Austria at a much faster rate," Mitterlehner said. "The franchise support system that Self Esteem Brands offers is unmatched and helps fitness clubs and studios successfully operate anywhere in the world. Plus, we share a mutual belief that fitness is essential to personal health and wellness. We look forward to welcoming our existing and new members to the Anytime Fitness experience and helping people improve their lives."

"Mitterlehner has an exceptional reputation, and Austria is highly respected as a good place to do business," said David Mortensen, co-founder of Anytime Fitness and president, Self Esteem Brands. "This is an incredible addition to our footprint while we continue to explore our expansion across Europe. We welcome Manfred and the Mitterlehner team to the Anytime Fitness family."

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving nearly 5 million members at more than 5,100 clubs in 40 countries and territories and on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.com.

About Self Esteem Brands

Headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, USA, Self Esteem Brands is the world's largest health and wellness franchisor, and is the parent company to Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, and Waxing the City. With the mission to improve self-esteem around the globe, Self Esteem Brands, through its suite of health and wellness brands, has more than 5,500 operating locations across all seven continents. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands is the owner of Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions, and Provision Security. For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://sebrands.com/.

Contact:

Kelly Groehler

Self Esteem Brands

+16126698602

kelly.groehler@sebrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Self Esteem Brands