Sens. Tester and Moran, Reps. Takano and Bost to Receive Military Officers Association of America's Annual Awards for Supporting Servicemembers and Veterans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) has selected the 2023 recipients of its annual awards honoring lawmakers, individuals, businesses and nonprofits whose efforts improve the lives of servicemembers, survivors, veterans, and their families. The award ceremony will be held April 25 on Capitol Hill. The recipients:
- Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) each will receive the Arthur T. Marix Congressional Leadership Award. These four members of Congress spearheaded efforts to pass the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, one of the most monumental pieces of veterans' legislation since the GI Bill. Sen. Tester, chair of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, and Sen. Moran, the committee's ranking member, joined Rep. Bost, chair of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, and Rep. Takano, that committee's ranking member, to drive passage of the legislation, which expands care and benefits to more than 5 million veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their time in service.
- Simon Coon, a professional staff member with the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee and Marine Corps veteran, and Al Edwards, a former professional staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee and Air Force veteran, each will receive the Colonel Paul W. Arcari Meritorious Service Award, which honors congressional staff members who have made significant contributions to the uniformed services community. Coon was dedicated to the passage of the PACT Act, working with committee leadership and members to address compromises while managing amendments throughout the process and keeping in touch with advocates seeking support from the committee. Edwards was instrumental in developing an updated construct for the TRICARE Dental Program in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. His leadership on military health care issues contributed to improvements for TRICARE beneficiaries that will impact lives for years to come.
- The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and the Arizona Coalition for Military Families each will receive MOAA's Distinguished Service Award. TAPS was an integral partner in securing the passage of the PACT Act and a staunch advocate for veterans and survivors. The honor also recognizes the organization's peer mentoring network –survivors and family members who provide case management assistance, in-person care through group settings, and online support. The Arizona Coalition for Military Families partnered with MOAA's Arizona Council and its 10 chapters to expand both organizations' services and support for Arizona servicemembers, veterans, and their families with programs to address employment, financial, mental health, medical housing, and benefits-related challenges. The coalition's flagship program, "Be Connected," was also nationally recognized, and the impact of the coalition was recognized in a White House Executive Order and congressional policy.
"It is a privilege to recognize and honor these members of Congress, staff members, and organizations for their incredible support of the uniformed services community," said Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, USAF (Ret), MOAA's president and CEO. "They are truly making a profound difference for our men and women in uniform, our veterans, families, caregivers and survivors."
About MOAA: The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is the nation's largest and most influential military service organization and one of the largest veterans service organizations. It is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization. With more than 350,000 members from every branch of service - including active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, former officers, and their families - we are a powerful force speaking for a strong national defense and representing the interests of military members and families at every stage of their careers. MOAA's highest priority is providing first-class service to our members. We are the leading voice on compensation and benefit matters for all members of the military community.
