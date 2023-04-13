VIDIZMO Launches New Document Redaction Feature for Enhanced Security and Compliance

TYSONS, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO, a leading solution provider for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management and redaction, announced today the launch of a new document redaction feature to enhance the security and compliance capabilities to meet the needs of modern organizations.

(PRNewsfoto/VIDIZMO) (PRNewswire)

Protect Sensitive Information with VIDIZMO's New Document Redaction Tool!

VIDIZMO offers a simple and efficient solution for document redaction, saving users time and effort. The new document redaction feature allows organizations to quickly redact sensitive information from documents before sharing them with internal and external stakeholders. With a simple and intuitive interface, users can quickly identify and highlight sensitive information, such as personally identifiable information (PII), financial data, phone numbers, and confidential business information, and replace it with a black box, making it invisible to viewers.

The proprietary search algorithms employed by VIDIZMO go beyond simple keyword searches, delivering unparalleled precision and efficiency in data redaction. It provides the convenience of automatic redaction of documents through searching for specific keywords, sentences and custom regular expression patterns to detect various types of sensitive information. It also offers the flexibility of manual redaction with its line and text selection tools. Users can customize their redaction experience by manually selecting specific text areas or drawing a rectangular box to redact a particular section.

VIDIZMO also offers bulk redaction, allowing users to redact multiple documents simultaneously. Furthermore, VIDIZMO also integrates optical character recognition (OCR) capability with the new document redaction feature to ensure seamless redaction, even for scanned copies or various file types, making it a comprehensive solution for all redaction needs.

With the rise in data breaches and privacy concerns, it is more important than ever for organizations to protect sensitive information in all forms, including documents. A recent survey by the Ponemon Institute found that the average time to identify and contain a data breach was 287 days, with an average total cost of USD 3.86 million. The document redaction feature offers an efficient and customizable way to redact sensitive information, ensuring that organizations can easily protect their data, allowing organizations to secure sensitive data, comply with regulatory requirements, and build trust with customers and stakeholders.

To learn more about VIDIZMO, vidizmo.com.

About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO provides enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction solutions to Fortune 500 companies and government organizations worldwide. The company has a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs. VIDIZMO offers three products, a Gartner-Recognized YouTube-like platform EnterpriseTube, the IDC-Recognized Digital Evidence Management Solution for law enforcement, and other standalone tools like Redactor. With around 20 years of experience, VIDIZMO is also a Microsoft IP Co-sell Gold Partner and AWS Partner. To learn more, visit vidizmo.com.

Media Contact

Haris Ali Shaikh

Associate Market Research Manager

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIDIZMO