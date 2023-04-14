Harmonic and Mirriad Partner to Enable Premium, Targeted Dynamic Brand Insertion

Media Companies Can Unlock New Placement Opportunities, Increase Revenue Potential

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic and Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company and 2022 AdExchanger Winner for Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology Award, today announced they have teamed up to provide a cutting-edge dynamic brand insertion solution, creating new virtual product placement inventory that drives incremental revenue for content owners. The solution works in tandem with existing advertising to improve campaign effectiveness and to drive buying decisions across key advertiser metrics, providing content owners with a powerful new offering for enhancing brand awareness, purchase intent and sales.

"Our partnership with Mirriad enables media companies to monetize their content more effectively, without increasing the frequency of ads shown per hour," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions at Harmonic. "This game-changing partnership expands revenue potential for content owners, delivering a truly winning solution at scale."

The partnership brings together two market-leading technologies. Mirriad's virtual product placement insertion technology will be integrated with Harmonic's VOS®360 SaaS, enabling broadcasters to achieve individual targetability at massive scale.

Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS provides unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability for a superior viewing experience, with server-side ad insertion for monetization and personalization features. Mirriad increases ad inventory by enabling premium monetization, without increasing the number or minutes of commercials shown each hour.

"We are thrilled to partner with Harmonic and provide broadcasters with a powerful solution for dynamic brand insertion," said Mark Melvin, general manager at Mirriad. "Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS enables our virtual product placement insertion technology to function with frame accuracy, making in-content advertising a highly targeted and scalable ad format that doesn't further disrupt the viewer experience. This is truly the future of advertising."

Harmonic will showcase this integrated dynamic brand insertion solution at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, in booth W2801, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/nab-show. Further information about the companies' solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com and www.mirriad.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Mirriad

Mirriad's award-winning solution creates new advertising inventory for brands. Our patented, AI and computer vision powered platform dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution creates a new revenue model for content owners distributing across traditional ad-supported and subscription services, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

