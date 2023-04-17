Eagle Takes Flight: Datametica Launches Comprehensive Assessment Tool on Google Cloud Marketplace

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datametica, a leading data warehouse modernization and migration solution provider, launched its SaaS-based technology, Eagle, on the Google Cloud Marketplace (GCP). Eagle is a comprehensive solution for assessing legacy data warehouse environments such as Teradata, Netezza, Hadoop, Oracle, and more, plus the surrounding systems such as BI and ETL, that helps build a data warehouse modernization and migration strategy at a granular level. Data warehouses have complex and hidden dependencies and lineages that need automation to understand fully. Yet, that understanding is critical to ensure a smooth transition and modernization to the Cloud.

Eagle provides a clear and detailed understanding of the cloud migration pathway and reduces risk with its ability to uncover unknown complexities, trace data lineage, track dependencies, and create a migration plan complete with budget and timeline estimates.

Additionally, by analyzing workloads, Eagle creates a plan that prioritizes migration sequences, and provides a clear understanding of the pathway to GCP, thereby reducing the risk of exceeding timelines and costs associated with migration.

Google Cloud Marketplace enables customers to leverage software packages quickly and efficiently. Google Cloud customers, such as those migrating to Google BigQuery, can leverage Datametica SaaS-based technologies - Eagle, Raven, and Pelican, for an accelerated and safer cloud migration experience.

The following Eagle technologies are available on the Google Cloud Marketplace:

Eagle - Standard version

Eagle - Premium version

Eagle Step-up license

Eagle - Repeat license

Eagle UI Access license

"At Datametica, we believe in making data migration easier and more efficient for businesses of all sizes. Our SaaS-based Eagle technology is a game-changer in data warehouse and ETL modernization, providing comprehensive assessments, clear migration plans, and streamlined transitions. I am proud to announce that Eagle is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, offering even more opportunities for businesses to embrace the power of Google cloud technologies." - Dr. Phil Shelley, Co-Founder and President of Datametica.

"Streamlined cloud migration processes are essential amid digital transformation," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace at Google Cloud. "With Datametica's Eagle technology now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can benefit from a clear route to Google Cloud, eliminating the common challenges organizations face when transitioning to the cloud."

Please contact us at info@datametica.com for Eagle Google Cloud marketplace private offerings.

About Datametica

Datametica is a Google Cloud migration partner for enterprises moving to the GCP. Datametica brings automation and expertise in transforming legacy environments, such as Teradata, Oracle, Hadoop, Netezza, DataStage, Informatica, other ETL and repointing BI solutions, to a Google Cloud-based solution. Using Eagle: Data warehouse Assessment & Google Cloud migration planning Product, Raven: Workload (SQL, ETL & Script) Conversion Product , and Pelican: Data Validation Product , Datametica delivers cost-effective and accelerated migration to the Google Cloud. Learn more about Datametica & Google Cloud Partnership .

