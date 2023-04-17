KEYSTONE TURBINE SERVICES RECEIVES HONEYWELL RR300 AWARS APPROVAL

ATLANTA, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to the Aerospace and Defense industries worldwide, is pleased to announce that Keystone Turbine Services (KTS - a PAG Company located in Coatesville, Pennsylvania), recently received approval from Honeywell International to enhance their capability to perform maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services on fuel control units and power turbine governors utilized on the Rolls-Royce RR300 series of gas turbine engines.

Rolls-Royce RR300 engine (PRNewswire)

"We're extremely pleased KTS has increased the capabilities of their Honeywell Authorized Warranty and Repair Station (AWARS) designation to further enhance RR300 operators with new service offerings for our customers," said David Mast, President & CEO of Precision Aviation Group. "KTS is now authorized to provide comprehensive in-house maintenance services to customers worldwide for all models of the Rolls-Royce M250 and now RR300 series of engine accessories."

"As a Honeywell certified AWARS, in addition to our complete M250 accessory services, we've now added full capability to support RR300 operators with all of their engine accessory needs," stated John Fraser, General Manager at KTS. "Our expertise with these accessories is unmatched and we look forward to offering these new services." A list of updated MRO services for the RR300 accessories is shown on the table below:

Rolls-Royce Part Number Honeywell Part Number Component RR30000454 2549196-1 Fuel Control Unit RR30000558 82010711-1 Fuel Control Unit RR30000565 82010711-2 Fuel Control Unit 23076061 2549170-1 Power Turbine Governor 23086749 2549170-2 Power Turbine Governor M250-10817 2549170-3 Power Turbine Governor

About Keystone Turbine Services

With over 47 years' experience, KTS is Rolls-Royce's second largest certificated Authorized Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Center (AMROC) supporting all variants of the M250 and RR300 Series gas turbine engine including modules, accessories, and components. In addition, KTS is an FAA and EASA certificated Part 145 Repair Station and a certificated Honeywell Authorized Warranty and Repair Station (AWARS) for Maintenance, Overhaul, Repair, Testing and Exchange of Rolls-Royce M250 and RR300 series accessories.

About Precision Aviation Group

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of products and value-added services to the aerospace and defense industries worldwide. With 20 Repair Stations, and over 850,000-square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil – PAG's 23 locations and customer-focused business model serve aviation customers through Supply Chain and Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®) services.

PAG provides MRO and Supply Chain Solutions for Fixed- and Rotary-wing aircraft. PAG has MRO and manufacturing capabilities on over 100,000 product lines in four MRO segments – Avionics, Components, Engines and Manufacturing/Sub-Assembly/DER Services. PAG is dedicated to keeping mission critical, business, military, and defense operators in the air.

www.precisionaviationgroup.com

Precision Aviation Group logo (PRNewsfoto/Precision Aviation Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

