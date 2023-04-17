LG LAUNCHES NEW BROADCAST, VIRTUAL PRODUCTION, EXTENDED REALITY SOLUTIONS AT NAB SHOW

'Official Commercial Display Partner' for 2023 Show, LG Promotes Studio Innovation with LG MAGNIT DVLED Displays, OLED Reference Monitors

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Named by the National Association of Broadcasters as the "Official Commercial Display Partner of the 2023 NAB Show," LG Business Solutions USA is unveiling a broad array of advanced broadcast production innovations at the global broadcast, media and entertainment industry event, which opens today in Las Vegas.

Visitors to LG's booth (#C6025) are seeing how LG's most advanced displays can help broadcasters, studios and content creators explore new opportunities and workflows –highlighted by virtual production and extended reality demonstrations on giant DVLED (direct-view light emitting diode) displays. Attendees also will learn about the advantages of OLED technology, especially "OLED Pro" displays built on LG's Emmy Award-winning OLED reference monitor technology.

"For the first time at NAB 2023 we're demonstrating LG DVLED technology's versatility and advanced virtual production capabilities, providing a next-generation blueprint for media companies and systems designers," said Tom Carroll, Senior Director, Commercial Displays, LG Business Solutions USA. "We're pairing that with our 65-, 32- and 27-inch OLED Pro reference monitors and the latest, massive 97-inch OLED display to show industry professionals how our cutting-edge display technologies can be used to develop modern production spaces and workstations with benefits for on-screen and behind-the-scenes needs."

The Extended Reality DVLED demonstration features LG's new 1.5mm-pixel-pitch DVLED technology with the strength and design resiliency of a rental-style product, which attendees can experience through a 20-foot-wide, 11-foot-tall 4K Ultra HD display. It is built with the new "LG MAGNIT" DVLED tiles (model LBAG015) which are specifically designed for on-camera use in virtual production, extended reality and broadcast environments.

According to LG Business Solutions USA's Director of Broadcast & Virtual Production Jeff Cohen, this solution provides on-screen talent with "the aesthetic and feel of a physical backdrop while affording powerful post-production options that can broaden opportunities and eliminate the need for an enormous, full-set DVLED wall."

Launching its bold foray into Virtual Production solutions, LG is also demonstrating the unique effects of a curved DVLED display using the new LBAE026 tiles, which have a 2.6mm pixel pitch. Comprehensive solutions for virtual production are being featured through LG's collaborations with professional partners including Mo-Sys, ARRI, Megapixel VR, QSC and VIVE STUDIOS.

NAB 2023 marks the western hemisphere debut of LG's 97-inch OLED commercial display. Such a large display that provides superior color, black levels and contrast represents an ideal solution for screening rooms and review monitors and can even be used in fully lit environments.

Also featured at the show are three award-winning LG OLED Pro monitors, with a 65-inch wall-mounted display and 32- and 27-inch desktop monitors showing how different production processes can benefit from the technology's exceptional picture quality and color accuracy compared to LCD displays.

For more information on LG's virtual production solutions, click here . For high-res images, click here .

About LG Business Solutions USA

Named "Official Commercial Display Partner" for NAB 2023, the LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. broadcast and virtual production, lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68 billion global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com .

View original content:

SOURCE LG Business Solutions USA