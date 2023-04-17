Southern Linc announces LTE-to-LMR interoperability for public safety customers with L3Harris XL series radios

Customized Project 25 (P25) and LTE radios enable cross-network communications from a single device

ATLANTA, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Linc, the wireless subsidiary of Southern Company (SO), has announced the availability of L3Harris Technologies radios, providing communications across LTE and P25 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks. The company will offer the XL Converge™ and XL Onboard™ series of portable and mobile units from L3Harris.

As the first LTE carrier to have an LTE-to-LMR solution actively deployed in the marketplace, Southern Linc provides private sector customers with their own radio systems the ability to use Mission-Critical Push-To-Talk (MCPTT) across the 122,000 square mile CriticalLinc™ LTE coverage area. "This solution has expanded MCPTT communications in areas where there formerly was none," said Southern Linc CEO Carmine Reppucci.

Through the partnership with L3Harris, which designed and built the first converged LMR with LTE on a P25 network, Southern Linc now offers a new and expanded level of interoperability with the XL Series. "The many months spent in development and testing of L3Harris devices for Southern Linc's highly reliable, highly secure CriticalLinc™ network have paid off with a robust and reliable MCPTT product offering," stated Southern Linc Engineering Director Alan McIntyre. "The collaboration with L3Harris to enable Southern Linc MCPTT service with their XL series of devices has been outstanding -- it truly provides our customers with the best of both the LTE and LMR worlds in a single device," he continued.

Southern Linc and L3Harris custom configure each XL Series radio to meet group and private MCPTT needs of each customer. The XL-185P and XL-200P are currently available, while the XL-200M mobile solution will be available starting next month.

About Southern Linc

Southern Linc is a wireless communications company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Company. Southern Linc delivers highly reliable, highly secure wireless voice and data services via the CriticalLinc™ 4G LTE Advanced network to Southern Company electric utilities as well as to a wide range of businesses and public sector agencies across Alabama, Georgia and southeastern Mississippi. The CriticalLinc network provides over-the-air encryption from devices to towers and supports encryption from towers to the network's core data centers. This mission-critical network design conveys a suite of LTE services that will support the most critical business processes.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million residential and commercial customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

