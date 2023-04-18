UCAN Foundation: Unscripted Cast Advocacy Network Launched to Provide Mental Health and Legal Support to Reality TV Cast Members

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unscripted Cast Advocacy Network (UCAN) Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocating for reality TV cast members' mental health and legal needs, has been launched to support past, current, and future contestants.

The UCANFoundation is dedicated to supporting reality TV cast members' mental health and legal needs.

Reality TV is a popular way for people to watch real-life dramas unfold for entertainment. However, it's often not realized that many cast members are subjected to inhumane working conditions, psychological manipulation tactics, and threats, all while receiving little or no pay.

Jeremy Hartwell, Executive Director, started The UCAN Foundation after being a cast member on Love is Blind to make changes in an industry that lacks transparency and accountability. UCAN partners with mental health and legal experts to aid cast members who face challenges such as unfair contracts, psychological abuse, and toxic environments leading to long-term mental health issues.

"Entertainment should not come at the expense of a person's mental health or well-being. We believe in a future where reality TV cast members are provided with adequate support, and we're here to make that happen," said Hartwell.

Dr. Isabelle Morley serves as Director of Mental Health Support. As a licensed clinical psychologist, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization.

"Cast members on reality TV shows are often subject to significant mental health struggles due to participation. I joined the UCAN mission to ensure they received better support," said Morley. She's committed to ensuring cast members can access the mental health resources they need.

Nick Thompson, Executive Director of Outreach, is a cast member from Love is Blind season two, marketing executive, and mental health advocate.

"My goal is to ensure adequate mental health support pre, during, and post-production for all cast members. I live through the mental health struggles and challenges experienced by reality TV cast members. Everyone deserves support when needed." said Thompson.

About the UCAN Foundation:

UCAN Foundation is a not-for-profit organization committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive space for all cast members who have been exploited in the entertainment industry. Donations can be made on their website. For more information or media inquiries, please contact UCAN Foundation at info@ucanfoundation.org or visit their website at https://ucanfoundation.org.

View original content:

SOURCE UCAN Foundation