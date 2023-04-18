WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB ANNOUNCES CORPORATE PARTNERS FOR 147th ANNUAL DOG SHOW

Purina Pro Plan returns for 12th consecutive year as Presenting Sponsor, while new partners ECOVACS Robotics and Playology make their Westminster debut at show taking place May 6th, 8th and 9th in New York City

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westminster Kennel Club (WKC) announced today its corporate partners for the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. America's Dog Show, presented by Purina Pro Plan for the 12th consecutive year, welcomes returning partners Cosequin, Trupanion, and Embark. For the first time, ECOVACS Robotics and Playology will join the competition taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Flushing, NY, on Saturday, May 6th, Monday, May 8th, and Tuesday, May 9th, 2023.

The 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (PRNewswire)

The 147th Westminster Dog Show takes place May 6th , 8th and 9th at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in NY

Purina Pro Plan, with advanced nutrition that has fueled 15 of the last 16 Best in Show winners, returns as Presenting Sponsor of the 147th WKC Dog Show, and the 10th Anniversary Masters Agility and 8th Annual Masters Obedience Championships, both part of Westminster's inaugural Canine Celebration Day on May 6th, 2023. WKC is proud to support Purina's Purple Leash Project initiative, which works to make more domestic violence shelters pet friendly.

New this year, ECOVACS Robotics, the leading brand of service robotics, is the Official Robotics Brand of the WKC Dog Show and sponsor of the popular Best At Home Contest. DEEBOTs, the versatile robotic vacuum cleaners for pet families, will be offered as on-site giveaway prizes.

Playology will serve as Ready Ring sponsor and present a scent work demonstration during Canine Celebration Day. Playology toys captivate dogs' keen sense of smell by releasing tiny, all-natural scent particles with every chew. The innovative product line is designed with different ages, weights, breeds, and play styles in mind to engage a dog's specific natural instincts.

"Westminster Kennel Club is thrilled to welcome our new and returning partners to the 147th Annual Dog Show," said Dr. Donald Sturz, WKC President. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome spectators back to America's Dog Show, and are grateful for our partners' support of WKC's mission and additional family-friendly events."

Cosequin joint health supplements extends its longstanding partnership with WKC presenting a Demo Ring of showstopping canine activities and the all-new Dock Diving at Westminster event, both highlights of Canine Celebration Day. Together, Westminster and Cosequin are continuing their co-sponsorship of Betty, a Golden Retriever, who is continuing her training as a support dog with the Valor Service Dogs. Betty will be a VIP guest at this year's show.

Trupanion, a leader in pet medical insurance, returns for the 2nd Annual WKC Veterinarian of the Year Award campaign, created to recognize and celebrate veterinarians who make a difference in our pets' lives. The winning vet will receive a trip to Westminster and charitable donation in their name.

For the fifth consecutive year, global leader in dog health and genetics, Embark Veterinary, Inc., returns as Official Dog DNA Test partner. Its annual $10K donation to canine health research in the Best in Show winner's name will bring donated funds to $50K since the program's inception.

For more information, please visit westminsterkennelclub.org. The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. America's Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century.

WESTMINSTER. There's only one.® Visit us on, westminsterkennelclub.org , on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and TikTok . Tickets are available online now at Ticketmaster.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Westminster Kennel Club