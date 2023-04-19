Analytic Partners Integrates YouGov into its Commercial Analytics Solution

Deal Allows Brands to Leverage YouGov Historical Data for Trend Analysis

MIAMI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, the leader in commercial analytics, has today announced an innovative integration with international online research data and analytics technology group, YouGov, to incorporate data from YouGov BrandIndex into the company's commercial analytics solution. Through this collaboration, customers will gain access to both YouGov's daily tracking and feed historical data into their model, enabling them to track brand performance trends and establish benchmarks for success against competitors and markets.

The collaboration will give Analytic Partners customers access to YouGov's historical data to track brand performance and strategize growth with 16 vital brand health metrics as clear KPIs. Brands will be able to analyze and benchmark success against their goals, competitors, and entire markets. Among the brand metrics measured daily by YouGov now available to Analytic Partners are ad awareness, overall buzz, brand value, corporate reputation, purchase consideration, customer recommendations.

"Many brands want to better understand the impact of their brand health over time, but often their data is not current or robust enough to build an effective model, said Nancy Smith , Founder, President and CEO of Analytic Partners. "With this collaboration, we are excited to give our customers access to YouGov's strong, historical data to measure how their marketing activity will influence brand metrics and ultimately translate to a sale."

"With its daily tracking and historical data, YouGov BrandIndex provides unparalleled insights into brand health, enabling brands to effectively engage their audiences and gauge advertising success," said Ray Martin , Chief Executive Officer of the Americas at YouGov. "By adding YouGov's powerful BrandIndex data, Analytic Partner's customers receive enhanced value of their cutting-edge media performance modeling, enabling them to make well-informed, strategic marketing decisions."

As marketers navigate a period of economic headwinds, it's become important to understand the potential impact of cutting marketing spend on not only short-term sales but also how those decisions will influence their brand in the long-term. According to ROI Genome®, Analytic Partners' proprietary intelligence, across customer types, geographies and market conditions, upper funnel tactics are 60% more effective over the long term than lower funnel tactics and only 25% less effective in the short term. By monitoring brand data more closely, Analytic Partners' customers will be able to confidently make decisions for both short and long-term activities.

Analytic Partners is utilizing YouGov's aggregated, privacy-safe data for its solution, delivered through its platform, GPS Enterprise. This collaboration will enable customers to access historical data and gain more granular insights to drive business growth at a faster rate.

