Colorcon, Inc. Launches Nutracore™, Label Friendly Excipients for Nutritional Products

Innovative core excipients designed for the unique needs of nutritional supplement manufacturers.

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorcon Inc. announces Nutracore™, an innovative new range of label friendly materials for tablets and capsules specially designed to meet the technical and commercial needs of nutraceutical and supplement providers. The global market continues to expand for nutritional products and with consumers having more access to information the demand for label friendly ingredients has increasing importance.

Nutra products with LF Nutra logo[53] (PRNewsfoto/Colorcon Inc) (PRNewswire)

Finding natural and sustainable ingredients that deliver good manufacturability can be complex for nutritional makers – but it doesn't have to be. Thanks to ease-of-use Nutracore™ delivers great product performance and makes it simpler than ever to make label friendly products that the end consumer will love.

Kurt Fegely, Vice President of Excipient Technologies explains "We understand that manufacturers are looking for more efficient and consistent manufacturing performance for natural products that also meet the increasing consumer demands for sustainability and clean label. Unlike traditional ingredients, Nutracore™, Label Friendly Excipients are made from natural materials and designed for manufacturability - meaning producers will be able to meet label friendly consumer needs for nutritional and dietary supplements without compromising on performance".

"Nutracore materials are a breakthrough for supplement manufacturers with unique flow, compressibility and lubricity that make even the most difficult ingredients easy to make into tablets and capsules" says Dr Ali Rajabi-Siahboomi, VP and Chief Innovation Officer at Colorcon. "We conducted thorough market and scientific research to create Nutracore excipients and the result is unique label friendly excipients that prioritize functionality, ease of application and cost effectiveness."

This latest launch demonstrates Colorcon's continued leadership in bringing to market specialty excipients, as well as film coating systems, with improved convenience marked by speed and efficiency, cost savings and dependable performance.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057066/Nutra_products.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013712/3991963/Colorcon_Logo.jpg

Colorcon Logo (PRNewswire)

