Lockheed Martin's First LM 400 Multi-Mission Space Vehicle Completes Demanding Testing Milestone

DENVER, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) LM 400, a versatile, mid-sized satellite which can be adapted for military, civil or commercial uses, has successfully completed Electromagnetic Interference/Electromagnetic Compatibility testing. This trial is crucial to ensure that signals from the satellite bus components will not interfere with critical payloads during operations.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewswire)

The spacecraft, which finished assembly in December, is also working toward completion of rigorous thermal vacuum (TVAC) testing.

"This successful testing of LM 400 helps prove the satellite's design integrity and operational capabilities," said Malik Musawwir, Lockheed Martin Space's satellite center of excellence vice president. "This is a significant accomplishment for this new satellite and the space vehicles that will leverage this platform from our advanced digital LM 400 production line."

LM 400 Spacecraft: Higher Power, More Mission Flexibility

The agile LM 400 spacecraft enables one platform to perform multiple missions, including remote sensing, communications, imaging, radar and persistent surveillance. Additionally, the scalable and versatile design provides a new level of flexibility and the necessary power to quickly meet a wide range of customer needs and missions, including accelerating demand for more proliferated systems. The spacecraft also benefits from production capabilities such as augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence. With increased commonality, LM 400 reduces schedule and cost while also maintaining quality.

The multi-mission satellite offers:

Versatility that can host a variety of payloads with limited or no changes in low, medium and geosynchronous earth orbits.

Broad set of missions with pre-defined trim packages to meet specific mission needs.

Joint all-domain operations and joint all-domain command and control with a Modular Open Systems Architecture.

Greater mission adaptability and onboard "Edge" data processing with SmartSat™, Lockheed Martin's software-defined satellite architecture.

High-rate production capability to meet large constellation needs.

Cost and schedule efficiency enabled by supply chain agreements and automation throughout the product lifecycle, from inventory management to manufacturing and test.

"The LM 400's digital design allows for multiple versions to be seamlessly produced – including a 'flat satellite' that will support rapid launching of up to six stackable space vehicles at a time," adds Musawwir. "These types of 21st Century Security agile deterrence capabilities will provide our customers with maximum flexibility for their missions."

The LM 400 is already under several contracts, most recently being named as a satellite bus supporting U.S. Space Force's planned Missile Track Custody program in medium earth orbit.

When launched, the LM 400 will feature a Lockheed Martin-produced Electronically Steered Array.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation, and @LMSpace to learn more about the latest technologies, missions and people driving the future of space.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockheed Martin