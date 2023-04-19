The Wingstop Hot Box Takes 4/20 Munchies to New Highs

DALLAS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the highest holiday, Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is introducing the Wingstop Hot Box – the newest menu item, sure to curb even the craziest case of the munchies. Available April 20-23, 2023 in restaurants nationwide, the limited-time menu innovation satisfies the most-craved munchie hankerings, tingling taste buds with spicy, cheesy, salty and natural herb flavors.

Fans can choose between a Wingstop Chicken Sandwich, 8-piece boneless or classic wings, or 3-piece tenders, which come hand sauced-and-tossed in a spicy, cheesy dry rub. Together, the cooked-to-order chicken and bed of fries come drizzled in a spicy lit ranch, topped with hot cheese puff dust and a natural herb seasoning, with an ice-cold 20 oz. drink and side of ranch for an amplified flavor experience. The Wingstop Hot Box ranges from $8.99 to $13.99 depending on protein selection.*

"It's no secret that our fans celebrate this holiday with Wingstop in hand," said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "We're serious about serving flavor and 4/20 is no exception. This year, we're going the extra mile with the specially-made Wingstop Hot Box with amped up flavor to accompany – or enhance – fans' holiday celebrations."

The Wingstop Hot Box can be ordered on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

*Pricing on the Wingstop Hot Box varies based upon selected protein; Chicken Sandwich ($8.99), tenders ($10.99), boneless wings ($12.99), and classic wings ($13.99).

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,950 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,959 as of December 31, 2022.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

