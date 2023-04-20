Cirba Solutions Announces Agreement with Honda to Collaborate Toward Sourcing Sustainable EV Battery Materials in North America

Will establish a Strategic Alliance with Cirba Solutions to collect, process, and return sustainable raw material feedstock to Honda's battery supply chain for use in future EV batteries

Will leverage Cirba Solutions' expertise in processing and extracting critical materials from recycled battery components

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirba Solutions, the most trusted and comprehensive battery materials and management company for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory scrap, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Honda for Cirba Solutions to collaborate toward collection, processing and returning recycled critical battery materials to be used as raw material feedstock for the manufacturer's products, including future electric vehicles (EVs) and other products. This approach demonstrates how materials can be sustainably sourced and procured domestically in North America through strategic alliance.

"We're able to help Honda source critical materials for new EV battery creation sustainably and with full traceability."

This program leverages Cirba Solutions' over 30 years of experience in processing end-of-life hybrid and EV batteries and gigafactory scrap, extracting critical metals such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium. Creating these types of circular supply chains supports Honda's efforts to reach its 100% carbon neutral use goals and resource circulation strategy by 2050.

The electrification of our transportation system is here, and electric vehicles are a great example of leveraging technology to promote sustainability efforts. With the goal to create a sustainable circular supply chain, Cirba Solutions' managing and processing of Honda's end-of-life and scrap batteries is an example of how to partner with OEMs to create solutions that provide critical battery materials for the manufacturing of new EVs and support sustainability goals.

"This partnership highlights the importance of processing materials that otherwise would be discarded to create a fully circular supply chain for EV batteries," said David Klanecky, President and CEO of Cirba Solutions. "Through this type of alliance, we're able to help Honda source critical materials for new EV battery creation sustainably and with full traceability."

In March, Cirba Solutions also announced plans for a world-class EV battery materials facility in South Carolina, creating over 300 jobs and producing enough battery grade materials for more than 500,000 EV batteries. This expanding footprint is part of its investment of more than $1 billion in the sector over the next five years.

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is the most trusted and only complete service provider in the battery management industry, taking batteries at end-of-life, processing them to extract critical materials and supplying those materials back into the supply chain. With an operational, differentiated platform, its full suite of capabilities addresses lithium-ion and cross-chemistry battery demand supporting a circular battery supply chain for the industry. It is the leader in end-to-end battery recycling management solutions, offering battery-centric logistics, collection program solutions, second-life applications and validating cathode production, with technological processes that emphasize environmental compliance. Cirba Solutions combines the resources and expertise of Heritage Battery Recycling, Retriev Technologies and Battery Solutions.

