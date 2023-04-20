Global Go, LLC Acquires Leading Cannabis Risk Management Platform

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Go, LLC ("Global Go"), a leading global cannabis and hemp consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of certain assets of Adherence Compliance Inc ("Adherence"). Adherence is a leading cannabis risk management and compliance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform serving governments, financial institutions, and enterprise cannabis clients. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Global Go's services platform by extending into new verticals and SaaS recurring revenue.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Adherence, which will allow Global Go to expand into cannabis and hemp risk management, government contracts and financial services clients. Adherence's strong background in software development and application management will complement existing Global Go Services," said Phil Valvardi, Partner of Global Go, LLC.

"Adherence is thrilled to be integrated into Global Go. The acquisition will provide our leading risk management and compliance SaaS platform global exposure. Global Go has a strong track record of success. We look forward to joining the diverse team of Global Go to strengthen our service and application offerings," said Steve Owens, Founder and CEO of Adherence Compliance Inc., who will join Global Go as a partner and President, Global Go Cloud.

"Global Go is delighted to add Adherence's cloud platform to its suite of services," says Zuber Lawler Managing Partner and Global Go Founder Tom Zuber. "Steve Owens has built an incredibly effective and efficient SaaS system tailored to the risk management and compliance needs of cannabis companies. We're exceedingly excited to work with him to bring Adherence to the far reaches of the legalized cannabis world."

About Global Go

Global Go provides sophisticated consulting services to the global cannabis and hemp industry. In tandem with strategic allies around the world, Global Go serves clients throughout the world from offices in Austin, Bogota, Chicago, Cyprus, Denver, Johannesburg, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Quito, São Paulo, Silicon Valley, South Florida, Toronto, and Zurich. Powered by a team of cannabis industry pioneers and world-class consultants, Global Go helps leading cannabis funds and companies assess and enter new markets; acquire assets; raise capital; launch new product lines; improve SOPs; comply with regulations; implement technology and security systems; find talent; diagnose and execute solutions to growth obstacles; and apply for cannabis licenses (with a 99% success rate on over 200 cannabis license applications across the United States). Learn more at https://globalgo.consulting.

