Rocksbox Continues its Leadership in the Circular Economy with the Rocksbox Redefined Jewelry Collection

The new premium jewelry collection features reclaimed brass - a first for customers of the jewelry rental service

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Earth Month, Rocksbox, the membership-based jewelry rental and try-before-you-buy service, is launching a new designer jewelry collection using reclaimed brass aptly called Rocksbox Redefined. Designed in-house and inspired by the imperfect beauty of nature, the exclusive collection embodies Rocksbox's commitment to the circular economy.

Drawing inspiration from the artistry of the natural world and Scandinavian simplicity, Rocksbox Redefined showcases 14k gold-plated, reclaimed brass in subtle-yet-striking styles that balance a bold and classic look. These unique in-house designs breathe new life into reusable materials, leaving them a little better—and bolder—than they were found.



Texture and asymmetry are woven into every piece, as envisioned by Rocksbox designer Victoria Starrin, "This collection celebrates the beauty in the uneven, asymmetrical forms of nature. With these unique pieces, I want everyone to see that same beauty in themselves."

The premier launch of Rocksbox Redefined features 15 jewelry silhouettes in 14k gold-plated, reclaimed brass. Rocksbox Redefined collection pieces range from $60-$95 retail price. For more information, please visit https://www.rocksbox.com/.

"As a rental jewelry service and leaders in the circular economy, we're continually looking for ways to re-use materials to enjoy repeatedly. It is core to who we are. We've been extending this mission to many parts of our product packaging and are excited to bring this mindset to our in-house jewelry collection designs, starting with Rocksbox Redefined."

About Rocksbox

Rocksbox was founded in 2012 with the mission to inspire self-love and transform the way customers discover and buy jewelry. Rocksbox is a membership-based jewelry rental and try-before-you-buy service offering members the opportunity to borrow from an assortment of high-quality jewelry, with access to exclusive styles and top looks from designer brands. Rocksbox is a proud member of Signet Jewelers Limited brands. www.rocksbox.com

