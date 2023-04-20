SCUTUM NORTH AMERICA WINS TMA'S MONITORING CENTER OF THE YEAR - SMB

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scutum North America, a global safety and security service provider, is pleased to announce that Statewide Central Station has accepted the Monitoring Center of the Year – SMB Award by The Monitoring Association (TMA).

The TMA Monitoring Center Excellence Awards recognize any FM approved, Intertek/ETL or UL-listed monitoring center and outstanding personnel who perform in the highest professional manner, thereby making a significant contribution to the betterment of the alarm industry and the alarm profession while demonstrating exceptional service to their customers and community.

"We are very proud of this award which represents another milestone in the development of Scutum North America, confirming our position of leading provider of monitoring services and underlining the high quality of services that customers can expect from us," says Michael Vitarelli, Co-Chief Executive Office, Scutum North America.

"This recognition by the TMA confirms Scutum North America as a trusted partner for customers looking for the 24/7 protection of their goods, assets and people. Customers know that they can rely on Statewide's great team for high quality services," adds Robert Aiello, Co-Chief Executive Office, Scutum North America.

Founded in 1981, Statewide is a UL Listed, TMA Five-Diamond Designated central station, monitoring all emergency conditions throughout the United States, that joined Scutum Group in 2021. Statewide is one of the few central stations in the United States to be approved by the NYC Fire Department to handle commercial fire alarms in the City of New York.

"At Statewide Central Station, part of Scutum North America, we take pride in providing exceptional monitoring services to our clients, and this award is a validation of our commitment to always perform in the highest professional manner," adds Pamela Columbia, Co-President, Statewide.

"We are continuously working on integrating new technologies and improving processes to deliver best-in-class services. We are honored to be recognized by the TMA, and we will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do," says Steven Coppola, President, Statewide.

The Monitoring Association (TMA) is the trade association representing the professional monitoring industry in the United States of America. Since its founding in 1950, TMA has worked to foster and improve relations between its members and various related groups–law enforcement and fire officials, the insurance industry, equipment suppliers and government/regulatory agencies.

About Scutum Group

A global safety and security service provider, Scutum Group provides technological solutions for the prevention of risks for infrastructure, goods, people and data. Scutum operates an international platform that processes and analyses critical data, enabling early risk management and the implementation of local emergency services, in collaboration with local law enforcement. Scutum ensures the 24/7 protection of large corporations, small and medium businesses and homeowners in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands.

