Bedsure's Think Pawsitive Campaign Makes Cozy Summer More Affordable For Pets

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As animals are naturally more active with the weather turning warmer, the inevitable flea and infestation problem is also on the rise. Bedsure, a global leading home textile brand, recognizes the concern and is launching the Think Pawsitive campaign to address the issue to make the seasonal refresh more affordable.

Think Pawsitive provides a hygienic, cozy, and relaxed comfort to pets' space. The campaign features a wide range of products that help pets to stay refreshed, cool, rest with extra comfort and coziness, and prevent accidents while protecting furniture.

Bedsure believes that pets deserve the same coziness and care as humans. Think Pawsitive will make these products more accessible and affordable without compromising quality.

The Bedsure Elevated Dog Bed is unconventionally designed with elevation to increase airflow, providing the canine with all-season comfort. Featuring a heavy-duty scratch-resistant Teslin mesh as the sleeping bed on elevated legs, the Bedsure Elevated Dog Bed delivers a hammock-like coverage, making it perfect for the summer. Coming in 4 different sizes to make it suitable for different breeds of canines, the Bedsure Elevated Dog Bed can be had for as little as $29.99 before applicable discounts.

Bedsure's Orthopedic Memory Foam Pet Bed provides unparalleled comfort and support for felines and canines, especially the ones suffering joint pain or seeking extra support. The bed features a premium memory foam base that conforms to pet's body's shape, relieving joint pain and pressure points. In addition, its waterproof cover prevents liquid and accidents from damaging the memory foam within and is easy to remove and machine washable, making it a breeze to keep clean. Bedsure Orthopedic Memory Foam Pet Bed is available for 27% off at just $31.46.

Bedsure's Donut Cat Bed is the perfect cozy retreat for furry felines or canines. With its round shape and raised edges, this bed offers a sense of security and comfort that cats love. The bed's soft and plush faux fur material is gentle on cats' delicate skin, providing a warm and snuggly environment for pets to relax in. Bedsure's Donut Cat Bed is functional and stylish, with its neutral color options that seamlessly blend into any home decor. Give cats the ultimate relaxation experience with Bedsure's Donut Cat Bed. The Bedsure Donut Cat Bed is available for just $43.99, a saving of 12% during the Think Pawsitive campaign.

Bedsure's Waterproof Dog Blanket is the ultimate solution for pet owners who want to keep their furniture clean and dry. This versatile and practical blanket is perfect for protecting couch, bed, or car seats from muddy paws, spills, and accidents. The blanket's waterproof backing prevents liquids from seeping through, keeping furniture dry and clean. The top layer of the blanket is made from soft and cozy sherpa material, providing warmth and comfort for pets. Bedsure's Waterproof Dog Blanket is available in a range of sizes and colors, making it a stylish and functional addition to any pet owner's home. The Bedsure Waterproof Dog Blanket starts at just 14.99 before applicable discounts.

In addition, all pet products available on Bedsure will receive an additional 5% off with the coupon code: GIVEPET5. Think Paws deals are live today, and customers are encouraged to take advantage of the deals before supply runs out.

With the immediate launch of Think Paws on Bedsure's website and Amazon with deals of up to 30% off, Bedsure aims to make it easier for pet owners to create a positive and welcoming pet environment.

For more information on Think Pawsitive and its range of pet products, please visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/7517AB6F-595B-42EE-9908-FD2444FF3124?ingress=2&visitId=945b8900-7bb4-49d2-8c93-6071389eef4f&ref_=ast_bln.

View original content:

SOURCE Bedsure