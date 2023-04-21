This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including mayors' call for gun safety legislation.
- More than 160 Mayors Demand Congress Act on Gun Safety Legislation
While America's mayors and police chiefs are doing what they can locally to stem gun violence, they need federal help and are calling on Congress to pass gun safety legislation, including expanded background checks and a ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines.
- International Good Deeds Day 2023: 110 countries took part in thousands of projects dedicated to bettering society
Good Deeds Day continues to expand its circles of good across the world, as the peak event of year-round activities benefiting people and the planet.
- BATISTE Announces its Commitment to Improving the Mental Health and Well-Being of Gen Z
The ongoing commitment will take shape through multi-faceted cause marketing initiatives – from partnering with various experts in the mental health space to experiential events on college campuses in the spring – and will provide Gen Z with tangible and change-making resources throughout the year.
- Kellogg Company and grocer Albertsons Companies drive awareness for in-store recycling
Certain plastic bags, wraps and films cannot be placed in curbside recycling bins at home. By improving customer education on what can be brought back to participating Albertsons Companies stores for recycling, we can give plastic packaging a new life.
- GitLab Foundation Makes its First Grant to Help Job Seekers and Employers Make Sense of Postsecondary Credentials
JFF and the Burning Glass Institute will work together to incorporate new measures of racial, gender, and income equity—and create consumer and employer friendly applications that make it easier for job seekers and employers in the U.S. to assess a wide variety of education and training programs.
- Justice Jackson, Former MD Gov. Hogan, Ted Leonsis to Speak at American University's Spring Commencement
"Only at American University do six changemakers of this caliber come together to celebrate our graduates and charge them to continue their pursuit of the change our world needs," said AU President Sylvia Burwell.
- The Henry Ford Acquires and will Preserve Selma, Alabama Home Where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Planned the Selma-to-Montgomery Marches in 1965
The house and its entire contents are remarkably preserved: the dining room with a maple table around which civil rights leaders, members of Congress and two Nobel Peace Prize winners broke bread and shared dreams.
- The Language Conservancy Unveils Largest Collection of Native American Language Learning Materials in the World at United Nations Forum
Serafin M. Coronel-Molina, Professor of Literacy, Culture, and Language Education at Indiana University and native speaker of Huanca Quechua, and Wil Meya, Chairman of TLC, presented a massive display of dictionaries, children's books, e-learning platforms, and other materials produced and published in 47 Indigenous languages. This included the historic 3rd Edition New Lakota Dictionary, the largest Native American dictionary in the world.
- Frantz Law Group Files Lawsuit Against Social Media Companies on Behalf of School Districts
As alleged in the complaint, Frantz Law Group and their school district clients contend that various social media companies have caused a mental and emotional health crisis among students (children and teenagers) that is marked by higher proportions of anxiety, depression, and thoughts of self-harm, all of which severely affect their ability to succeed in school.
- Earth Week Announcement: CUB Releases First-ever Solar Guide
During Earth Week, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), Illinois' top consumer watchdog, released its first-ever solar guide to help consumers learn more about and navigate their solar energy options in the state.
- Cirba Solutions Announces Agreement with Honda to Collaborate Toward Sourcing Sustainable EV Battery Materials in North America
Cirba Solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Honda for Cirba Solutions to collaborate toward collection, processing and returning recycled critical battery materials to be used as raw material for the manufacturer's products.
