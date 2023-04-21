WWE Celebrates 40 Years of Wish Granting with Historic Make-A-Wish Moment

PHOENIX, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish kids were at the center of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium. WWE Superstar John Cena, the all-time most requested celebrity wish granter, invited wish kids to join him for his entrance prior to his marquee match. The wish kids received cheers and applause from more than 80,000 fans in attendance. It was the first time in the 40-year partnership between WWE and Make-A-Wish that wish kids were incorporated into WrestleMania.

The timing could not have been better as Make-A-Wish is celebrating World Wish Day leading up to April 29, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish. Throughout the month of April, donors, volunteers, fundraisers and partners like WWE have joined together with Make-A-Wish to share the impact that wishes have not only on the wish kids and their families, but also on the entire community that makes those wishes possible.

All in all, 20 wish kids were in Hollywood to have their wishes come true to attend WrestleMania 39. Beyond the event itself, the wish kids and their families were treated to a private meet-and-greet with WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, Bayley, Carmella and Omos, and they became the latest inductees into the prestigious Circle of Champions – an exclusive group that honors the perseverance and toughness of wish kids.

"WWE understands that the wishes they help to grant can provide children with critical illnesses with the strength and resilience they need to fight whatever challenges come their way," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "This year's WrestleMania is the latest example of the types of life-changing experiences that WWE provides to wish kids and their families on a regular basis."

While WrestleMania is the largest wish granting event each year, support from WWE takes place year-round in the form of wish granting, ticket donations and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars. In fact, in recognition of World Wish Day, WWE has invited wish alumni (i.e., former wish recipients) and their family members to attend Monday Night Raw in Chicago this Monday, April 24. The alumni will receive complementary tickets as honorary representatives of the Make-A-Wish partnership.

Over the course of 40 years, WWE has helped to grant thousands of wishes, creating hope and renewing energy for the wish kids, their families and everyone involved. Make-A-Wish is grateful to have WWE as part of the community of individuals and partners that have raised their hands to make wishes possible. Join WWE in raising a hand to support Make-A-Wish in the leadup to World Wish Day by visiting wish.org/worldwishday.

