2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Named "Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year" by Northwest Auto Press Association

2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid also wins "Three-row Family SUV" category against stiff competition.

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid was the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV and today is the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid1 vehicle.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) wrapped up two days of on- and off-road testing at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Wash., and the votes are in and conclusive: the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is NWAPA's Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year, against stiff competition from 21 other SUVs and pickup trucks. The vehicle also won a category award, being named "Best Three-row Family SUV". Since its launch in December 2022, the 2023 Outlander PHEV has been garnering awards and media accolades2 for its interior and exterior styling, driving dynamics, Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC)3 all-wheel drive system, and seamless blend of electric and gasoline drive systems.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV wins NWAPA Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year (PRNewswire)

"Every award is special, and is a nod to our design and engineering teams' passion and talent," said Mark Chaffin, president and CEO, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. "But awards that recognize the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid's on- and off-road all-weather breadth of capability, as well as the unique three-row, seven-passenger capability, speak directly to how our customers use their vehicles every day, regardless of road conditions."

The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid offers up to 38 miles of all-electric range, up to 420 miles of overall range and is the only plug-in hybrid on the market with available DC fast-charging capability (SEL and above models), which can fill the 20kWh battery pack to 80% capacity in just 38 minutes.4 All models also feature Mitsubishi's new "Innovative Pedal" technology, which allows near-one-pedal acceleration and deceleration, similar to full battery electric vehicles.5 This system further differentiates the Outlander PHEV from other plug-in hybrids, and highlights the vehicle's electric-first design philosophy.

"The victory might be a surprise for some, but not for those that tested the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid," said NWAPA President and Event Chair Nik Miles. "It is well-equipped, extremely capable, and is loaded with features not seen on other plug-in hybrids."

All plug-in hybrid Outlander models are equipped as standard with the brand's signature Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system, allowing for greater vehicle control and increased driver confidence. The twin-motor system, utilizing the gasoline engine and front motor to drive the front wheels, and a stand-alone rear-mounted motor to drive the rear axle, boasts a combined 248-horsepower and 332 lb./ft of torque and achieves a 64 MPGe (miles-per-gallon equivalent) rating6.

In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

For an immersive experience with the all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, visit Mitsubishi Motors' world-first Cinematic Vehicle Configurator: www.2023OutlanderPlugIn.com.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S.

Based on IHS Markit New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2012 – Oct 2021 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries. Among other awards, the 2022 Outlander was named to the list of 10Best Interiors by Wards, and the Hispanic Car of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press Association. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC ) is not a substitute for careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions. Outlander PHEV DC fast charging is only available with CHAdeMO charging systems. Innovative Pedal is a driver aid only and is not substitutes for safe and careful driving. The brake pedal must be used when stronger deceleration is required or when bringing the vehicle to a complete stop. Electric range of up to 38 miles on a full charge and a combined electricity + gasoline range of 420 miles. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline of 64 MPGe . EPA highway mileage estimate. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

