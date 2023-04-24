ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES NEW RESTAURANT FROM JAMES BEARD AWARD-WINNING CHEF ALON SHAYA

Silan, "date syrup" in Persian, is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that pays homage to Chef Shaya's Israeli heritage with a nod to Bahamian flavors

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island announces Silan, a new restaurant from Pomegranate Hospitality , led by restaurateur Emily Shaya and James Beard Foundation Award-winning Chef-Partner Alon Shaya . Chef Shaya will debut a menu preview of the coming Silan restaurant this summer, followed by an official Silan opening in 2024.

Silan, which translates to "date syrup" in Persian, is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that pays homage to Chef Shaya's Israeli heritage, while incorporating ingredients local to the Bahamas. Dishes will include Creamy Whipped Hummus with tahini; Borekas with everything bagel spice and local honey; Spiny Lobster Shakshuka; and Za'Atar Fried Chicken with spicy mayonnaise, among others.

Chef Shaya joins the resort's growing portfolio of award-winning chefs, including Michael White (Paranza), Nobu Matsuhisa (Nobu), and José Andrés (Fish) – further establishing Atlantis Paradise Island as the ultimate culinary destination in the region.

Born in Israel, raised in Philadelphia, and a proud New Orleanian, Chef Shaya reflects his heritage and culinary perspective in each of Pomegranate Hospitality's restaurants, including the acclaimed Saba, Miss River, and Chandelier Bar in New Orleans, and Safta in Denver. Driven by his love for food and the way restaurants anchor their communities, Chef Shaya is a multiple James Beard Foundation award winner, earning top honors in the categories of "Best Chef: South" and "Best New Restaurant." Furthermore, Southern Living named him one of the "50 People Who Are Changing the South," The Forward as one of the "50 Most Influential Jews in America," and Eater New Orleans as "Chef of the Year."

"We are impressed by Atlantis Paradise Island's commitment to cultivating exceptional culinary experiences," says Chef-Partner Shaya. "New Orleans is often called the northernmost Caribbean port. Now, with Silan, we'll delve into the local bounty of the Caribbean even further to showcase bright and vibrant Bahamian ingredients and flavors that intertwine so well with the cooking of my Israeli heritage."

"Chef Shaya brings a remarkable perspective and opportunity to showcase the unique elements of the Bahamas through a new lens," says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "We are excited to have his incredible talent and contemporary Mediterranean cuisine at Atlantis, which I know will be embraced by our guests and the local community."

Silan is part of the significant developments within the resort's dining collection, timed with Atlantis commemorating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Royal Towers. The restaurant, located at the heart of the resort, will undergo a complete renovation by Alexander Waterworth Interiors, the same design firm behind the award-winning Miss River in New Orleans, which Pomegranate Hospitality operates in partnership with Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island and Silan, please visit www.silanbahamas.com and on Instagram @silanbahamas .

About Atlantis Paradise Island

Throughout 2023 Atlantis is rolling out bold multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the resort – from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and much more. The resort's 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the first-of-its-kind celebrated entertainment resort and destination, ensuring that travelers will continue to experience the best at Atlantis Paradise Island, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and extraordinary experiences ranging from live entertainment and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals.

Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic legendary resort. The immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation for more than 25 years.

Guests of Atlantis Paradise Island have exclusive access to unforgettable eco-tourism excursions led by resort team members and local partners, including Pieces of 8 boat tours, Tropic Ocean Airways, Coco Bahama Air Seaplanes, and Aquazeal yacht charters. Day trips to The Bahamas' out islands of Exuma and Eleuthera to swim with pigs and nurse sharks or feed iguanas in their natural habitats are a few of many #BahamasAtHeart itineraries travelers can discover.

The resort is centered around Aquaventure, an innovative 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, fourteen pools, and five miles of white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in natural ocean-fed environments.

Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

Additional resort amenities include five unique lodging options: the grand iconic towers of The Royal, family-friendly accommodations at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style accommodations with full kitchens at The Reef. The well-appointed Atlantis Marina offers 63 slips and hosts vessels up to 250 feet/76 meters. The Atlantis Marina overlooks Marina Village, a charming pedestrian village dotted with a series of family-friendly and fine dining outlets, bars, lounges, coffee, pizza, and ice cream stores, plus a gathering spot for visitors to explore a variety of shopping, local artisans, live entertainment, seasonal events and more.

For more information and reservations, please visit: atlantisbahamas.com

About Pomegranate Hospitality

Pomegranate Hospitality was founded by restaurateur Emily Shaya and her husband, chef, and restaurateur Alon Shaya, in 2017. The group owns and operates renowned Israeli restaurants and bars Saba and Saba's Lounge in New Orleans and Safta in Denver. In 2021, Pomegranate Hospitality partnered with Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans to introduce Chandelier Bar and Miss River. Miss River was named one of Esquire's Best Restaurants in America the same year.

Alon Shaya is a two-time James Beard Foundation Award winner, including Best Chef: South and Best New Restaurant. He was featured in Southern Living as one of "50 People Who Are Changing the South." In 2018, he published his debut cookbook, Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel (Knopf). To learn more about Pomegranate Hospitality, visit pomhospitality.com and follow @pomhospitality and @alonshaya on Instagram.

