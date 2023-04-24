Clearlake Capital-Backed FinThrive Appoints Greg Lanier as Chief Growth Officer and John Landy as Chief Technology Officer

Investment in Senior Leadership to Drive Growth and Technology Innovation to Support FinThrive's Expansion Plans

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive™, a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (through certain affiliates, "Clearlake"), today announced the appointment of Greg Lanier as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and John Landy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Mr. Lanier brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in software to FinThrive and a record of delivering results by accelerating revenue growth and improving efficiency. Previously, he served as Group Vice President at Oracle where he drove customer success initiatives. Mr. Lanier specializes in creating partnerships and uniting teams inside and outside of the organization to achieve results.

"I am eager to leverage my experience and growth strategies to advance FinThrive to help our customers achieve their full potential," said Mr. Lanier. "We believe FinThrive is positioned to address a significant healthcare need with a single, end-to-end revenue management technology platform. We're excited to continue making an impact on healthcare organizations' operations at a time in the market when cash flow, profitability, and return on investment is in critical focus."

Mr. Landy has more than 30 years of experience leading technology and engineering at software companies. Previously, he served as CTO for ArisGlobal, Sovos Compliance, Datapipe and Intralinks where he spearheaded innovation, cloud migration, as well as integrating acquired entities into a single global platform. Mr. Landy was recognized on behalf of Intralinks for Security Project of the Year at the 2014 Info Security Global Excellence Awards.

"It's an honor to join an organization that prioritizes innovation and investments in technology to drive greater efficiencies in healthcare organizations," said Mr. Landy. "I look forward to using our technology and applying my experience to improve the platform's user experience through a single unified revenue management SaaS solution."

"We believe the addition of John and Greg positions our organization to be a leader in the revenue management technology space. As we continue to grow, these new leaders will continue to strengthen the FinThrive management team that will propel us to meet our mission to break the cycle of inefficiency in healthcare revenue cycles," said Hemant Goel, President and CEO of FinThrive.

"We are excited to welcome Greg and John to the FinThrive and Clearlake families," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Paul Huber, Managing Director, at Clearlake. "John and Greg have track records of delivering results and driving innovation in software organizations, and we look forward to continuing to invest in talent, technology and other resources to accelerate FinThrive's growth plan and increase market share in a challenging industry environment."

About FinThrive

FinThrive helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. Providing one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, FinThrive's holistic approach to revenue management offers patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education solutions. More than 3,200 healthcare providers are using FinThrive today. For more information, visit www.FinThrive.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland and Singapore. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

