Park Systems Announces 2023 NANOscientific Symposiums: Connecting Global Experts in Scanning Probe Microscopy for Advancements in Nanoscience and Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, the leader in nanoscale microscopy systems, is pleased to announce the return of the NANOscientific Symposiums in 2023. Following a successful run of virtual and live events during the past years, the symposiums brought together thousands of people from nearly 40 countries and awarded cash prizes for presenters and poster exhibits. Abstracts are now being accepted for this year's symposiums, offering the chance to be a presenter.

Park Systems is the main supporter of NANOscientific and adheres to its mission of enabling nano scientific advances. Through sharing nanotechnology optimum practices and collaborating together, it continues to push the boundaries for new scientific understandings. NANOscientific will continue to share research and bring attention to new nanotechnology developments, contributing to the ongoing Nano Revolution.

The 2023 NANOscientific Symposiums will be held in 6 countries, starting with Suwon, Korea, on June 29-30, and followed by Barcelona, Spain, on September 13-15, Beijing, China, on October 19-20, Yokohama, Japan, on October 27, Bangalore, India, on November 3, and Mexico City, Mexico, on November 29.

The NANOscientific Symposium events will feature speakers from across the world, presenting groundbreaking research and discussing the latest advancements and techniques in SPM. Experience the diverse benefits of in-person interactions at the symposiums, including face-to-face networking, live demos, hands-on sessions, poster sessions, and exhibits.

Attendees can gain insights from experts in nanotechnology and SPM, observe SPM equipment in operation, and learn from experienced SPM/AFM professionals. They can also enhance their knowledge with hands-on sessions and showcase their research of SPM application to win awards during poster sessions. Additionally, attendees can explore the latest and most advanced SPM-related equipment at the Park exhibit hall.

Register now to secure your place in the symposium and submit your papers to show the world your research work and win awards. Go to https://event.nanoscientific.org/

