Quhuo Announces Partnership to Utilize Search Giant Baidu's Recently Unveiled AI-Powered ERNIE Bot

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China, announced a partnership with Baidu on April 24 to gain access to their recently unveiled ERNIE Bot, a new-generation large language model (LLM). Quhuo will soon have full access to the massive capabilities of ERNIE Bot, which can interpret human languages and deliver accurate, logical, and fluent responses almost on a par with humans. This strategic collaboration marks Quhuo's commitment to harnessing cutting-edge AI technology that can empower multiple business scenarios including front, middle, and back-office functions, while continuing to innovate based on its existing technology solutions.

ERNIE Bot is a generative AI product introduced by Baidu based on its Big model ERNIE family. The company has been developing its artificial intelligence capabilities for over ten years and has developed an industrial-grade, knowledge-enhanced Big Model ERNIE with cross-modal and cross-linguistic deep semantic understanding and generation capabilities, designed to facilitate intelligent transformations across various industries such as finance, energy, media, and public affairs.

Mr. Pan Fan, CTO of Quhuo, commented, "In recent years, the rapid development of technologies such as deep learning and natural language processing has enabled AI technology to be widely used in many fields. As CTO, it is imperative to keep up with the development of AI technology and through this cooperation with Baidu's ERNIE Bot, we expect to be better positioned to apply AI technology to process a large amount of data and information that previously required manual processing, improve the intelligence and automation of our business, and provide multi-product support. We will continue to closely follow the development of AI and explore more application scenarios to enhance momentum and opportunities for Quhuo's development."

Powering up Quhuo's products, front- and back-end business functions with ERNIE Bot

By implementing Baidu's ERNIE Bot, Quhuo+ and SaaS technology, Quhuo will be better placed to serve and empower localized life service providers in China. Through this cooperation, Quhuo will access ERNIE Bot's semantic computing technology and intelligent dialogue engine to improve front-end business efficiency by providing personalized assistants to complete tasks that previously required manual input thereby providing customers with a more intelligent service experience. Specifically, Quhuo will utilize ERNIE Bot's memory mechanisms, contextual understanding, and dialogue planning abilities to improve the customer service level of its front-end Chengtu homestay business by connecting with customers in a timely manner to solve issues they may have.

Quhuo will also use artificial intelligence to support middle and back-end business functions, including business review support, data support and predictive analysis. The Company will empower administrative departments to improve the efficiency of their routine work, complete data and report generation, preparation and review, as well as low-code generation and development of middle and back-end systems.

By integrating the capability of ERNIE Bot into Quhuo's products, more personalized services can be provided, while simultaneously bringing users a more efficient and convenient experience. The application of AI technology is expected to help Quhuo to process a large amount of data and information and provide accurate analysis and prediction, realize business automation and intelligence, and improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Leslie Yu, Quhuo CEO said, "Technology optimizes efficiency. It is crystal clear to us that AI technology is integral to Quhuo's future development hence we have already been testing AI technology for online communication with workers and operations to improve communication efficiency. In this context, we firmly believe the introduction of Baidu's ERNIE Bot will further enhance Quhuo's technical capability to realize multi-scenario business intelligence. We expect that the addition of ERNIE Bot will complement and remold Quhuo's technology in the future."

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Quhuo's business development, financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Quhuo's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Quhuo's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to Quhuo's abilities to (1) manage its growth and expand its operations, (2) address any or all of the risks and challenges in the future in light of its limited operating history and evolving business portfolios, (3) remain in its competitive position in the on-demand food delivery market or further diversify its solution offerings and customer portfolio, (4) maintain relationships with major customers and to find replacement customers on commercially desirable terms or in a timely manner or at all, (5) maintain relationships with existing industry customers or attract new customers, (6) attract, retain and manage workers on its platform, and (7) maintain its market shares in relation to competitors in existing markets and its success in expansion into new markets, as well as the length and severity of the development of COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Quhuo's business and industry. Other risks and uncertainties are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the final prospectus related to the IPO filed with the SEC on July 10, 2020 and the Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Quhuo undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

