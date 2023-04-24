SecurityPal Answers 1 Million Security Questions, Launches SecurityPal Prime with Same-Day Questionnaire Turn-Around

Fastest Questionnaire delivery yet fuels further customer ROI on the heels of the company's global expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityPal, Silicon Valley's leading solution for enterprise Security Reviews, today announced the completion of over 1 million individual customer Security Questions during RSA Conference 2023, underscoring the speed and unrivaled answer quality that its security-analyst-in-the-loop model delivers with any Questionnaire type no matter how customized or complex.

Companies can now send Questionnaires to SecurityPal and receive a completed Questionnaire on the same business day.

To celebrate this first-of-its-kind achievement, SecurityPal is launching SecurityPal Prime, featuring Same-Day Turn-Around for companies that urgently need to unlock revenue and team productivity. With SecurityPal Prime, companies can now submit Questionnaires to SecurityPal Concierge and receive a completed Questionnaire in their inbox on the same business day.

These announcements follow the unveiling of SecurityPal's Security Operations Command Center (SOCC) in Kathmandu, Nepal with the sitting United States Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Honorable Dean R. Thompson in February as well as its emergence from stealth and $21 Million Series A funding round last fall.

With the completion of over 1 million Security Questions – including hundreds of thousands among the sought-after Fortune 1000 – and the launch of SecurityPal Prime, SecurityPal continues to set itself apart as the strategic partner of choice for enterprises who want to ensure that revenue and security are never ever decelerated because of Security Review work.

"The bar for customer assurance is much higher today than ever before. Organizations must be able to win trust with substance, quality, and speed," said emerging Security & GRC leader Shailey Kadakia, Head of Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy at Airtable. "SecurityPal's trained and vetted FTE security-analyst-in-the-loop model gives us the peace of mind that our security reviews and questionnaires receive the care and attention they deserve while our GRCP team stays focused on modern risks, company strategy and building key relationships."

Behind the over 1 million answered security questions is a global team of over 150 expert Security Analysts providing 24-hour Global Security coverage with an aggregate 400,000+ hours of Questionnaire Completion and Analysis Experience.

"Answering one million Security Questions not only speaks to the trust customers place in SecurityPal, but also to the consultative value of our analysts' experience across countless industries and product categories," said Pukar C. Hamal, SecurityPal's Founder and CEO. "This milestone – alongside the launch of Same-Day Turn-Around – means enterprises can confidently say 'Yes' to every Security Review while saying 'No' to all of the work entailed."

SecurityPal Prime is one waypoint among many on SecurityPal's journey to grow its value to customers. Whether it's support for new Security Review formats or AI tooling that continues to move Security and GRC teams up the value chain, SecurityPal's product roadmap continues to offer new Questionnaire solutions for prospects and customers alike. With this delivery announcement and others to come, SecurityPal is uniquely positioned to guide enterprises through a constantly evolving threat landscape.

