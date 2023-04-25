AiDot Announce Expand its Lineup of Matter-compatible Smart Lighting Products to Support the Seamless Connectivity Vision of Matter Standard

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDot announced plans to expand its lineup of matter-compatible smart lighting products across multiple sub-brands in the AiDot ecosystem. Through this, AiDot again emphasizes supporting the seamless connectivity concept advocated by the matter standards.

Linkind, OREiN, and Mujoy, brands within the AiDot ecosystem, have many matter-certified devices that will be launched to market, which include eight types of smart led bulbs using Wi-Fi 2.4G or Thread wireless connectivity, two types of smart plugs, and three types of RGBTW/CCT smart filament lamps. Some smart bulbs was already available, such as the Linkind RGBTW A19 Wi-Fi smart bulb available on Amazon, and a Matter-certified RGBTBW BR30 Wi-Fi smart bulb were pre-sold on the AiDot website and will soon be available on Amazon at the end of June.

Brand Product Connect Mode Matter Compatible Available Date Linkind RGBTW A19 smart bulb Wi-Fi 2.4G Matter-certified Amazon Available Linkind RGBTW BR30 smart bulb Wi-Fi 2.4G Matter-certified AiDot Available Linkind CCT ST64 filament lamp Wi-Fi 2.4G Matter-certified Late on June Linkind Smart Plug Wi-Fi 2.4G Matter-certified Late on July OREiN RGBTW A19 smart bulb Wi-Fi 2.4G Matter-certified Early on May OREiN RGBTW BR30 smart bulb Wi-Fi 2.4G Matter-certified Late on April OREiN CCT ST64 filament lamp Wi-Fi 2.4G Matter-certified Late on June OREiN RGBTW ST64 smart filament lamp Wi-Fi 2.4G Matter-certified Late on June MuJoy RGBTW A19 smart bulb Wi-Fi 2.4G Matter-certified Late on May MuJoy RGBTW BR30 smart bulb Wi-Fi 2.4G Matter-certified Late on May MuJoy RGBTW A19 smart bulb Thread Matter-certified Late on May MuJoy RGBTW ST64 smart filament lamp Wi-Fi 2.4G Matter-certified Late on June MuJoy Smart Plug Thread Matter-certified Late on July

Through compatibility with the matter standard, AiDot enhances product control and user experience across the smart home ecosystem. Matter standard promises reliable, secure connectivity - a sign that devices will work together seamlessly now and in the future. Matter creates more connections between more objects, simplifies development for manufacturers, and improves compatibility for consumer devices, which means that matter-compatible devices from Amazon, Google, SmartThings, Apple, or any other company will work together seamlessly.

Compatibility with the Matter is important for consumers because they can simultaneously manage and control smart home devices from multiple brands. Matter compatibility can enable various functions such as remote control, voice control, time scheduling, scene linkage, and device sharing, thus improving multi-brand devices' interoperability. And these products comply with the security requirements of the Matter protocol and will be able to provide a more reliable experience for users.

AiDot provides a complete end-to-end solution to support the interoperability of Matter-compliant devices. By the matter standard, Matter only supports local control over the LAN, and control of devices does not go through the cloud.

For AiDot Matter devices, when users add Matter-certified devices, the AiDot App will identify Matter devices belonging to the AiDot ecosystem and automatically activate the devices in AiDot IoT PAAS and synchronize the device status after successfully scanning/entering the pairing code to add them. When users add a standard Matter device that is not within the AiDot ecosystem, device will be controlled via the local LAN Matter protocol, and the panel displayed in the AiDot App will be the Matter universal panel.

With more and more brands supporting the Matter protocol, AiDot's smart home ecosystem will have the opportunity to expand further and improve. Users will have more diverse options to better control and manage their smart home devices. More importantly, the promotion and application of the Matter protocol are also expected to promote the healthy development of the smart home industry and drive the industry toward a more mature and sustainable direction.

AiDot is a smart home platform that connects devices across brands and ecosystems. With AiDot, your home becomes a connected space that makes your life simpler, safer, and more entertaining.

The AiDot app is the central part of the platform for controlling all smart home devices installed in your home. No matter where you are, you can control "Works with AiDot" devices in your home, including lights, switches, outlets, cameras, sensors and household appliances, or create scenes and automation around your routines.

"Works with AiDot" (WWA) is a mark of interconnectivity across different brands and categories. You can easily control any product featuring the WWA label with AiDot app. Brands that have joined the AiDot ecosystem include well-known smart device brands, such as Linkind, OREiN, Mujoy, Winees, WELOV, Syvio, GoGonova, Ganiza, etc.

