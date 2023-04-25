Autobell Car Wash Brings Back Beloved Jingle to Celebrate 54 Years in Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobell® Car Wash, the largest family-owned car wash business in the U.S., is excited to announce the return and refresh of its iconic "People Can Tell When You Autobell®" jingle to celebrate the company's 54th anniversary. The remixed version taps into the one-of-a-kind clean and convenient experience that Autobell customers have enjoyed since 1969.

First launched in the 1980s, the catchy jingle became an instantly recognizable component of the car wash company's marketing and branding over the ensuing decades as Autobell grew beyond its Charlotte origins.

"The decision to bring back and update the jingle was a way to honor our rich heritage, while celebrating the new generation of loyal customers responsible for Autobell's growth," said Autobell President & COO Carl Howard. "Our customers have always loved our jingle, and we hope they enjoy the nostalgia coupled with the new spin."

In the spirit of celebrating, customers can look forward to historical content, a Spotify playlist chronicling music along the 54-year journey, as well as an Anniversary sale to kick off the celebration.

To listen to the NEW "People Can Tell When You Autobell®" jingle remix, click HERE.

To hear the original version, click HERE for the condensed Autobell jingle.

To download media assets for the new jingle, click HERE.

ABOUT AUTOBELL

Surpassing 50 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Currently operating more than 85 locations in the South Atlantic region with consistent expansion, Autobell continues its commitment to team member training and development, community involvement, scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment.

For more information, visit autobell.com.

