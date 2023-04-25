Revamped tools help advisor clients eliminate paperwork while enhancing portfolio customization, approvals and billing

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment, the largest independent digital financial advisor, today announced that Betterment for Advisors , its RIA custody division, has overhauled its suite of onboarding tools to provide a more streamlined advisor and client experience. By combining technology with an advisor's personal touch, Betterment is reimagining what's possible in wealth management.

Betterment for Advisors Unveils New Innovative Digital Client Onboarding (PRNewswire)

New onboarding innovations will reduce friction when moving client assets and help advisors better meet the operational challenges of today.

New features include:

Create a joint household, onboarding multiple clients and accounts at once

Customize each account's portfolio strategy and asset allocation

Deliver a single invite and present advisory agreements for sign off in one click

You can see the new digital onboarding experience in action here .

"As one of the first vertically integrated custodial platforms for planning-first advisors, Betterment has set the standard in digital client onboarding since 2015," said Tom Moore, Director of Betterment for Advisors, "We are deeply committed to continuously improving our advisor toolset, so they can better serve their clients and efficiently grow their business."

This announcement is the first in a string of forthcoming improvements set to launch in 2023 for the Betterment for Advisors platform.

About Betterment for Advisors:

Betterment for Advisors is a leading RIA custodian for planning-focused advisors and their growing firms. By combining our technology with an advisor's personal touch, we are reimagining what's possible in wealth management. Our automated, tax-efficient portfolio management, paperless back office, and intuitive user experience empower advisors to grow their businesses and build deeper client relationships. Hundreds of firms trust Betterment for Advisors to custody and manage client assets. For more information visit www.betterment.com/advisors.

Media contact: media@betterment.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Betterment for Advisors