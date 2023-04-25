Cineplex and Cinionic Sign Multi-Year Rollout for 800 Laser Projectors in Canada to Bring Laser Projection by Cinionic to the Circuit's Largest Screens

KORTRIJK, Belgium, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinionic, the leader in laser cinema, and Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, today announced their new partnership to bring Laser Projection by Cinionic to more than 800 screens across Canada in the coming years. The companies will start the move to laser projection later this year.

Cinionic's industry-leading portfolio of cinema laser solutions means brighter, sharper, and more vivid theatrical presentations for moviegoers across Canada.

"We are constantly introducing features to innovate and enhance the movie-going experience. We are excited to work together with Cinionic to bring their industry-leading portfolio of cinema laser solutions to film lovers across Canada for a brighter, sharper, and more vivid theatrical experience," said Ellis Jacob, President, and CEO, Cineplex.

Each Cineplex screen under the deal will feature award-winning Barco Series 4 laser projection designed with performance and the planet in mind, smart Barco media servers and enhanced services from Cinionic. Alongside benefits for moviegoers, Laser Projection by Cinionic also reduces the carbon footprint of theatrical exhibitions and delivers energy savings of up to 70% versus traditional Xenon lamps.

"Cineplex creates entertainment destinations, and we are proud to work with them to take the experience to the next level across Canada," added Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. "With moviegoers showing their passion for cinema at the box office, today's announcement highlights our shared commitment to cinema and its long-term future as laser projection becomes the premium standard for exhibition."

The announcement was made as the cinema industry convenes in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, where Barco laser projection first debuted in 2012.

About Cinionic

Cinionic, a Barco company, was founded in 2018 with a commitment to creating a new visual standard and moving the cinema industry forward. Cinionic's future-ready enhanced services and technology solutions provide compelling cinema experiences. The company's world-class technology portfolio includes award-winning laser projectors, HDR, integrated media servers, and premium cinema experiences, among other innovations.

With more than 100,000 projectors installed globally, Cinionic is trusted by more than 200 exhibitors to help capture audiences at multiple touchpoints in their cinema journey and keep them coming back for more.

Cinionic has offices in Belgium, United States, Mexico, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Visit www.cinionic.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook or YouTube for more information.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

