Infervision Partnership with ConcertAI's TeraRecon brings their Lung CT.AI to Eureka Clinical AI

InferRead Lung CT.AI to benefit to lung cancer screening (LCS) programs across the nation, potentially leading to earlier diagnosis and better patient outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eureka Clinical AI platform, from ConcertAI's TeraRecon, now provides clinicians with the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to analyze lung CT, detect lung abnormalities, and accurately identify and label nodules of different types with the addition of InferRead Lung CT.AI from Infervision.

Infervision AI products are currently used by more than 900 healthcare providers in nearly 20 countries. Now, the addition of InferRead Lung CT.AI to the Eureka Clinical AI platform enables seamless integration within the existing medical workflow and delivers quantitative results to the patient's entire care team within seconds to support radiologists, surgeons, and oncologists in making better, more informed decisions for patient care.

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women in the United States.1 Relative survival rates are more than 60% in five years if discovered at an early stage, however, can be lower than 10% if the disease progresses to later stages before diagnosis.2 Lung Cancer Screening programs have been designed to encourage early diagnosis and treatment of high-risk population meeting certain criteria. The screening process involves Low-dose CT (LDCT) scans to determine any presence of lung nodules or early-stage lung disease. Small nodules, however, can be very difficult to detect and missed diagnoses are not uncommon.

"With the InferRead Lung CT.AI algorithm on Eureka Clinical AI, we'll be able to help clinicians by supporting automated reading to aid radiologists in pulmonary nodule detection in lung Computed Tomography (CT) scans, increasing accuracy and efficiency," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon.

"The tremendous potential for lung cancer screening to reduce mortality in the U.S. is very much unrealized due to a combination of reasons," said Eliot Siegel, M.D., Professor and Vice Chair of research information systems in radiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "Based on our experience reviewing the algorithm for the past several months and my observations of its extensive use and testing internationally, I believe that Infervision's InferRead Lung CT.AI application can serve as a robust lung nodule 'spell-checker' with the potential to improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce reading times, and integrate with the image review workflow."

"Fast, workflow friendly, and accurate are the three key areas we have emphasized during product development," said Matt Deng, Ph.D., Director of Infervision North America. "We're very excited to be a part of the TeraRecon AI partner ecosystem and make our InferRead Lung CT.AI solution available to the North American market on the Eureka Clinical AI platform. Our clients tell us it has great potential to help provide improved efficiency for providers and patients alike."

Eureka Clinical AI is the leading AI SaaS imaging interpretation and clinical decision augmentation solution from ConcertAI's TeraRecon. As the industry's most broadly deployed platform, it is unique in that it is open to third-party AI algorithms, allowing consolidated management of all AI interpretation solutions with seamless PACS integrations. Multi-specialty care teams can see results and receive mobile alerts to confirm AI findings, ensuring optimal and timely patient interventions, management and coordinated care delivery.

Learn more about the Eureka Clinical AI platform capabilities and algorithms that span across neurology, radiology, cardiology, oncology, and more: https://www.terarecon.com/artificial-intelligence.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About InferVision

InferVision is a leading, global high-tech enterprise in medical artificial intelligence. Aiming to empower doctors with higher efficiency and benefit patients with better diagnosis, treatment outcome and lower cost, InferVision is using AI and deep learning technologies to develop multiple platforms, including an AI applications management platform, an AI data-mining research platform, and several AI clinical application platforms, as well as medical A.I. systems for quality control, health management, and scientific research. InferVision provides advanced, intelligent, and systematic services to payors, providers, and patients; realizing "Advancing Technology, Inspiring Healthcare." For more information: https://us.infervision.com

