SINGAPORE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBL, the global audio equipment manufacturer, today launched its Rap Your Gift audio gifting portal, in support of a global sustainability initiative to reduce the use of gift wrapping paper. Amidst the ongoing annual Earth Week, Rap Your Gift aims to raise awareness around wrapping paper waste and encourage more sustainable gift giving, especially amongst younger individuals.

JBL drives sustainability by replacing wrapping paper with Rap (PRNewswire)

The initiative encourages consumers to replace wrapping paper with rap songs. Accessible via the official website, individuals are able to select an exclusive rap for the person they are looking to send a gift to. Thereafter, a hyperlink to the rap is generated, and these can be sent to the recipient directly - thereby eliminating the use of physical wrapping paper entirely.

"Rap Your Gift is an exciting new initiative that is completely aligned with JBL's wider sustainability goals. It uses music, a core part of our brand's DNA, to come up with a creative, tangible solution to a real big problem. We hope to save many trees with the power of music." said Grace Koh, Vice President & General Manager, Consumer Audio, Asia Pacific, JBL.

In the spirit of the Earth Day 2023 theme 'Invest in Our Planet', JBL's Rap Your Gift campaign highlights the global issue of wrapping paper waste, and emphasises reducing usage of primarily decorative paper resources. Research reveals that close to 4 million tons of wrapping paper waste is produced each year - the equivalent of approximately 40 million trees. Significant opportunity hence exists to educate consumers around the impact of daily habits, and redirect their actions towards more economical solutions - especially for younger individuals, who may already be more conscious about the environment.

Rap Your Gift was conceptualised and created by creative agency BLKJ Havas, which has partnered with JBL on regional creative and advertising duties since November 2022.

The raps available on the Rap Your Gift portal are free of charge, and available for usage by consumers around the globe. With this, JBL invites everyone to not just gift loved ones, but also gift Planet Earth.

About JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life's most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners' experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With 75 years of unmatched professional credentials and industry leading innovation, JBL has expertly blended a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the globe. JBL's Signature Professional Sound is the leading technology that powers major pop culture events, and the brand has partnered with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.

About BLKJ Havas

BLKJ Havas is a creative company that engineers marketing moments for brands in culture, entertainment and media. Powered by the global network of Vivendi including Universal Music Group, Gameloft and Havas Media, it prides itself as the un-advertising agency that is made in Singapore, crafted for the world.

Now more than five years in business, the agency is amongst the most awarded and successful in the region. Its strong regional and local client roster includes Reckitt, JLL, JBL, Amazon, Great Eastern, Land Transport Authority of Singapore, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Singapore Tourism Board, Ministry of Education Singapore, IMDA and more. For more, check out: blkjhavas.agency

